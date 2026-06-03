Infineon advances Physical AI security against quantum-era threats with certified TPM solution for NVIDIA Jetson Thor

MUNICH, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX) (OTCQX: IFNNY) today announces the integration of its OPTIGA™ Trusted Platform Module (TPM) SLB 9672 with NVIDIA's Jetson Thor platform. The hardware-based security solution securely stores cryptographic keys and verifies system integrity at the chip level, establishing a certified, quantum-resilient root of trust for Physical AI systems. The integration strengthens the security foundation, enabling robots and autonomous systems to operate securely and reliably across their full lifecycle. As these systems move from controlled environments into factories and public spaces, the impact of a security failure extends beyond data loss to operational disruption and regulatory liability. For the robotics industry, the security architecture decisions made at design-in have lasting commercial and compliance implications.

"Robots that sense, think and act in the real world are only as trustworthy as the security foundation they are built on," said Dr. Stephan Zizala, Division President of Connected Secure Systems at Infineon. "Infineon's OPTIGA TPM brings a hardware root of trust to the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform that has been proven across hundreds of millions of devices. This integration meets the long-lifecycle and real-time demands of robots operating safely and securely at scale. Post-quantum cryptography designed into our solutions enables a foundation which remains protected not just for today's deployments, but for the full life of every robot that relies on it."

"Physical AI systems operate in the real world, where security is foundational," said Deepu Talla, Vice President of robotics and edge AI at NVIDIA. "Infineon's certified OPTIGA TPM for NVIDIA Jetson Thor helps developers protect keys, verify software integrity and securely provision robot fleets at scale, establishing a hardware-based root of trust for secure and resilient autonomous systems."

The EU Cyber Resilience Act, EU AI Act, IEC 62443 for industrial systems, and sector-specific standards in healthcare and automotive environments are working towards the new requirements of demonstrable, auditable security at the hardware level, creating a compliance-driven demand signal that Infineon and NVIDIA are positioned to serve.

The OPTIGA TPM technology provides a physically isolated, FIPS and Common Criteria certified solution that is separate from the application processor. It delivers measured boot and remote attestation, allowing operators and regulators to cryptographically verify at any point in a system's operational life that its software stack is genuine and unmodified. It also provides hardware-protected storage for proprietary AI model keys, encrypted communications, and cryptographically signed over-the-air updates.

The OPTIGA TPM, the industry's first TPM protected by a post-quantum secured firmware update mechanism, is designed as a root of trust which is protected from being compromised as the cryptographic threat landscape evolves. Developers building Physical AI applications on NVIDIA's Jetson Thor platform can rely on the hardware security foundation established at the architecture stage and will remain protected against current and upcoming cryptographic threats on robot systems.

The roadmap to full post-quantum security is completed by Infineon's next-generation OPTIGA TPM, embedding algorithms including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, standardized by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in 2024. Companies building on the current OPTIGA TPM today will be able to make an easy transition. For the robotics industry, this matters beyond technical readiness. Regulatory frameworks governing Physical AI are already moving in the direction of mandatory PQC compliance, and the architecture decision made at the outset determines whether a deployed robot fleet can meet those requirements across its full deployment period or faces costly hardware intervention when mandates arrive.

Humanoid robots rely on a chain of semiconductor functions to sense, think and act safely and securely, spanning sensing, actuation, power management, connectivity and security. Infineon addresses all these functional blocks through a broad portfolio of dedicated solutions, with an estimated semiconductor content of approximately USD 500 per humanoid robot. Security isn't optional; it's the foundation of modern robotics. Infineon builds the shield against tomorrow's threats. Security components, including TPM, represent a growing share of that content as regulatory requirements mature. Working with ecosystem partners such as NVIDIA, Infineon supports robot developers and manufacturers in moving from lab pilots to fleet deployment in industrial, healthcare and logistics environments.

Availability

Reference design for the OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672 is available. Find more information at: www.Infineon.com/OPTIGA-TPM-SLB9672, www.infineon.com/pqc and www.infineon.com/cra

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

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SOURCE Infineon Technologies AG