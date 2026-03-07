US Federal Court Dismisses All Claims Against Binance in Anti - Terrorism Lawsuit

Court rejects allegations that Binance assisted, participated in, or conspired with terrorists. This represents a decisive legal dismissal of all claims.

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by registered users, announced today that a U.S. federal court in the Southern District of New York has dismissed all claims brought against the company under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The lawsuit involved 535 plaintiffs who alleged that Binance provided material support related to 64 terrorist attacks.

In a 62-page decision, the Court found that plaintiffs failed to establish any of their central allegations: that Binance assisted terrorists, that Binance associated itself with terrorist attacks, that Binance participated in or sought to advance those attacks, or that Binance engaged in any conspiracy with terrorist organizations.

"This dismissal is a complete vindication of all false allegations," said Eleanor Hughes, Binance's General Counsel. "The court has unambiguously rejected the false and damaging narrative that Binance assisted terrorists. We have always maintained that these claims were without merit, and today's ruling confirms that. We will continue to defend ourselves aggressively against any litigation or reporting that misrepresents who we are and how we operate."

A Full and Complete Legal Victory

The Court's decision to dismiss all claims -- across every allegation, represents a decisive legal victory.

While the Court has allowed plaintiffs 60 days to file an amended complaint in light of a recent appellate decision, Binance is confident that no amended pleading will be able to cure the fundamental deficiencies the Court identified. The underlying claims have been thoroughly examined and rejected.

Commitment to Compliance and Legal Integrity

Binance has consistently invested in industry-leading compliance infrastructure, regulatory engagement, and legal governance. Today's ruling affirms that Binance's operations do not support, facilitate, or enable terrorism in any form.

The company will continue to engage constructively with regulators worldwide, operate within established legal frameworks, and pursue vigorous legal action where necessary to correct false and misleading narratives about its business.

