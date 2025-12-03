Binance Launches 'Binance Junior' Crypto Savings Account for Kids and Teens

DUBAI, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Binance today announced the launch of Binance Junior , a new parent-controlled app and sub-account for kids and teens, ages 6-17, that offers parents a family-centric platform to build crypto wealth and savings, helping prepare their children for a digital financial future. Binance Junior allows parents to open and manage crypto savings accounts on behalf of their children, enabling young users to save and earn crypto in the account through Binance Flexible Simple Earn, while restricting trading activities to ensure safety.

Parents can fund the Binance Junior account via their master account or through on-chain transfers. By offering controlled early exposure to savings and digital assets, Binance Junior empowers parents to invest in their children's financial future and nurture positive saving habits. As crypto becomes increasingly integrated with mainstream finance, this new product aims to provide young users with a strong foundation in personal finance and digital asset education, promoting long-term financial literacy and readiness for the evolving economic landscape.

"As parents who love our children, we not only nurture them in their early development but long-term growth with responsibility and wisdom--helping their ability to face real life challenges independently where financial health and literacy are key to preparing them for the future, especially as money is evolving," said Binance Co-Founder Yi He. "Today, parents can take the first steps to prepare for their children's financial future and equip them for the future financial landscape. Binance Junior is a family finance initiative that helps parents build crypto wealth and savings for their children and encourages them to teach and practice healthy financial habits for the next generation into adulthood."

Designed for both crypto-native parents and those new to digital assets, Binance Junior helps them begin their digital finance journey as a family in a secure environment with parental control and monitoring via a simplified interface, with safety measures in place. Binance Junior users aged 13 and above can initiate transfers on their app, with a higher age criteria where required by local regulations, and with daily limits applied. Trading is not permitted and transfers to non-parental adult users are also restricted. Parents will be notified of every transaction from their Junior account and have the ability to disable their child's Junior account at any time, immediately halting all transfers.

As part of Binance's continued mission to educate people about the world of digital assets, while preparing the next generation for financial health and wealth under its broader family finance initiative, it has released a self-published book, "ABC's of Crypto."

The "ABC's of Crypto" is an educational book designed as a children's book for anyone who is interested in learning about crypto and illustrating how crypto can be "as easy as ABC." The book breaks down fundamental terms in crypto, from security and blockchain technology to types of coins, in a fun and easy-to-understand way--encouraging families to learn together in their digital finance journey.

Binance Junior will be available in select countries via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on features and how to get started, visit: https://www.binance.com/en/binance-junior

