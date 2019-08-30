US Department of Energy contract extension for Atkins Nuclear Secured at Hanford

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX: SNC), is pleased to announce the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of River Protection in Richland, Washington, intends to extend the current tank operations contract with Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS). The contract extension could run up to 12 months, from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, with an approximate value of $725 million. WRPS is a partnership that includes AECOM and Atkins. For SNC-Lavalin, this contract is under SNCL Engineering Services.

Tom Jouvanis, President, Atkins Nuclear Secured, said: "The extension to the WRPS contract is good news for our team. We value our partnership with AECOM and look forward to safely delivering this challenging project to the DOE and the state of Washington. This application of our engineering expertise through partnerships is a proven model, and we continue to see opportunities in the US market."

The contract extension will allow the continued safe management of Hanford's high-level waste, while positioning it for treatment in the waste treatment plant. These activities extend the WRPS mission and focus towards site risk reduction in order to preserve and protect the Columbia River. This will be the 12th year of work at Hanford for WRPS. Atkins has a long history of delivering several key projects at DOE sites across the country, including the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky, the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio and projects at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Savannah River Site.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees think beyond engineering. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction management, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance – to clients across the EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear, and Resources businesses. www.snclavalin.com

About Atkins Nuclear Secured

Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation is a business unit within SNC-Lavalin's global nuclear sector focused on the US federal market. With strengths in nuclear operations, process design engineering, waste management, characterization, transportation, disposition and high-level waste technologies, Nuclear Secured is a partner in the team managing the Tank Operations contract at Hanford, leads the teams managing the DUF6 plants in Portsmouth and Paducah and the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Ontario, and manages the U-233 project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. At Atkins Nuclear Secured, we safely deliver high consequence, technically complex missions for federal governments. SNC-Lavalin acquired WS Atkins plc on July 3, 2017.

About Atkins

Atkins (www.atkinsglobal.com) is one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies, employing over 18,300 people across the UK, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. We build long-term trusted partnerships to create a world where lives are enriched through the implementation of our ideas. You can view Atkins' recent projects here.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

For further information: Media, Daniela Pizzuto, Director, External Communications, 514-393-8000, ext. 54772, media@snclavalin.com; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, denis.jasmin@snclavalin.com

Related Links

www.snclavalin.com

