UROSPOT Brings Its Pelvic Floor Revolution to Winnipeg

New Canadian clinic offers transformative non-invasive treatments to help Manitobans regain control of their pelvic health.

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - UROSPOT, a proudly Canadian, female-founded innovator, and Canada's leader in pelvic health and bladder wellness, is opening its doors in Winnipeg. Located in the heart of Winnipeg's charming River Heights neighbourhood (556 Academy Road), the new location brings UROSPOT's transformative, non-invasive pelvic health solutions to the province of Manitoba.

"Pelvic floor health is an absolutely critical--yet often overlooked--part of women's healthcare," said Sigrun Watson, owner of UROSPOT Winnipeg. "Our pelvic floors tend to weaken gradually with age, after childbirth, and due to certain medical conditions. When pelvic floor muscles become weakened, it can lead to a range of issues, including bladder leaks, urgency, frequency, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic pain, and impaired sexual function. These problems don't just cause embarrassment or affect confidence--they often trigger a cascade of consequences like avoiding exercise, intimacy, and social activities, along with anxiety, sleep disruption, and more. The sad thing is that despite how common, frustrating, and debilitating these issues can be, most people struggling with them are completely unaware that effective, non-invasive solutions exist. We're here to change that--one clinic, one person, one life at a time."

Bladder leaks and urgency are surprisingly common--affecting one in three women over age 40, with prevalence rising to 75% of women aged 65 and older¹ ². Beyond quality-of-life impacts, incontinence is costly: according to the Canadian Continence Foundation, an individual with incontinence spends $1,400–$2,100 annually on products³.

UROSPOT uses an innovative Health Canada-approved technology HIFEM® (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Energy) to restore and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles in just 6 treatments over three weeks. Treatments are painless, non-invasive, and clients remain fully clothed throughout – without surgery or downtime. Each 28-minute session delivers thousands of focused supramaximal muscle contractions, addressing bladder leaks, urgency, prolapse, and other pelvic health concerns alongside personalized education and pelvic health coaching from UROSPOT's team of pelvic health experts.

UROSPOT was founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneur Erin Craven, who opened the first clinic in London, Ontario after struggling to find an effective solution to her own bladder leakage issues until she discovered HIFEM® technology and experienced firsthand how life-changing it could be." UROSPOT has since grown rapidly to 22 locations and counting across Canada by redefining pelvic health. The company blends leading-edge clinical innovation with world-class client education and a welcoming, stigma-free environment, empowering Canadians to regain control of their bodies and their lives.

"Pelvic health is one of the last taboos in healthcare, yet millions suffer in silence," said Craven, UROSPOT's Founder and CEO. "Seeing people leave UROSPOT with restored confidence and the ability to trust their bodies again is truly life-changing."

Although many associate pelvic health with women, UROSPOT also supports men dealing with urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, and post-prostatectomy recovery.

As UROSPOT continues its national expansion, its outcomes speak volumes; after completing the care protocol, 95% of people reported a significant quality of life improvement and over two-thirds eliminated or significantly reduced the use of pads.

The opening of UROSPOT Winnipeg marks a meaningful step forward in pelvic health awareness and access to care for Manitobans. "We're on a Mission to restore pelvic floors across the country and give Canadians the freedom and flexibility to live fully and confidently without worrying about bladder leaks and urgency," added Watson. "As someone who grew up here, it's incredibly meaningful to bring this life-changing innovation to my hometown. Manitobans deserve access to effective, stigma-free pelvic health care--and now they have it, right here at home."

About UROSPOT

UROSPOT is Canada's largest private pelvic health provider and a female-led Canadian success story. Using technology, education, and health coaching to help women and men restore their pelvic floor, UROSPOT is doing pelvic health differently. By using FDA and Health Canada-approved breakthrough technology, UROSPOT helps its clientele build muscle and restore neuromuscular control of the pelvic floor in a non-invasive way, simply by sitting on a chair, fully clothed. Launched in 2019, UROSPOT is headquartered in London, Ontario and currently operates with 22 open locations across Canada.

