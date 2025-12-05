UROSPOT Brings Its Pelvic Floor Revolution to Regina

New Canadian clinic offers transformative non-invasive treatments to help Saskatchewanians regain control of their pelvic health.

REGINA, SK, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - UROSPOT, a proudly Canadian, female-founded innovator, and Canada's leader in pelvic health and bladder wellness, has officially opened their doors in Regina.

Bladder leaks and urgency are surprisingly common--affecting one in three women over age 40, with prevalence rising to 75% of women aged 65 and older¹ ². Beyond quality-of-life impacts, incontinence is costly: according to the Canadian Continence Foundation, an individual with incontinence spends $1,400–$2,100 annually on products, while Canadian employers lose over $2 billion in productivity and the healthcare system absorbs an additional $3.8 billion in costs each year³.

UROSPOT uses an innovative Health Canada-approved technology HIFEM® (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic Energy) to restore and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles in just 6 treatments over three weeks. Treatments are painless, non-invasive, and clients remain fully clothed throughout – without surgery or downtime. Each 28-minute session delivers thousands of focused supramaximal muscle contractions, addressing bladder leaks, urgency, prolapse, and other pelvic health concerns alongside personalized education and pelvic health coaching from UROSPOT's team of pelvic health experts.

UROSPOT was founded in 2019 by Canadian entrepreneur Erin Craven, who opened the first clinic in London, Ontario after struggling to find an effective solution to her own bladder leakage issues until she discovered HIFEM® technology and experienced firsthand how life-changing it could be." UROSPOT has since grown rapidly to 22 locations and counting across Canada by redefining pelvic health. The company blends leading-edge clinical innovation with world-class client education and a welcoming, stigma-free environment, empowering Canadians to regain control of their bodies and their lives.

"Pelvic health is one of the last taboos in healthcare, yet millions suffer in silence," said Craven, UROSPOT's Founder and CEO. "Seeing people leave UROSPOT with restored confidence and the ability to trust their bodies again is truly life-changing."

Although many associate pelvic health with women, UROSPOT also supports men dealing with urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, and post-prostatectomy recovery.

As UROSPOT continues its national expansion, its outcomes speak volumes; after completing the care protocol, 95% of people reported a significant quality of life improvement and over two-thirds eliminated or significantly reduced the use of pads.

We are thrilled to finally open our new UROSPOT clinic in Regina healthcare," said Jodie Britton, Co-owner of UROSPOT Regina. "We have been working on this project for some time, so we are so excited to finally fulfil our purpose of providing a life changing experience for our clients."

For more information or to book a complimentary consultation, visit urospot.com.

References:

1) Swanson JG, Kaczorowski J, Skelly J, Finkelstein M (2005) Urinary Incontinence, A Common Problem Among Women over 45, Can Fam Physician 51(1): 85.

2) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429510000191

3) Canadian_Continence_Foundation_TCCF_December_2014.pdf

SOURCE UROSPOT

For media inquiries: Dan Britton, Regina Franchise Partner, UROSPOT, [email protected], urospot.com