Urano Energy Defines Historical Uranium Inventory at Green River Project in Utah; Evaluation Identifies 1.4 Million Pounds of Historical Indicated and Inferred Uranium Resources

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Urano Energy Corp. (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano") announced today the completion of its initial evaluation of the Green River Uranium Project in Emery County, Utah. The assessment, based on detailed historical data from Atlas Corp., confirms a significant historical uranium inventory and identifies multiple high-priority areas for follow-up exploration.

An independent consulting mining engineer to Atlas Corp. estimated historical resources of 247,711 lbs. U₃O₈ grading 0.13%, along with additional historical resources of approximately 1.4 million lbs. U₃O₈ at 0.13%1 using USGS classification terminology "indicated reserve" and "inferred reserve" respectively applicable at that time. The Green River Project benefits from an active Small Mining Operations permit, extensive underground mine maps, and Atlas drill logs, providing Urano with a strong foundation for expansion and validation.

"The addition of these drilled-out historical uranium resources represents a real asset for Urano," said Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer of Urano Energy. "As we continue analyzing our database of uranium properties across Utah and Colorado, we expect to significantly grow our historical uranium inventory. The Green River project alongside our other Atlas-era holdings offers excellent potential to identify and upgrade historical estimates to NI 43-101 mineral resource standards over the coming quarters."

To view a map of the Green River Uranium Project, please visit: https://shorturl.at/U9Q59

Historical Estimated Indicated & Inferred Uranium Reserves of Urano Energy's Green River Deposits1 Deposits Estimated Historical Indicated Reserves (Tons) Average Grade (% U 3 O 8 ) Lbs. (U 3 O 8 ) Estimated Historical Inferred Reserves (tons) Average Grade (% U 3 O 8 ) Lbs. (U 3 O 8 ) Green River 95,339 0.13 247,711 466,666 0.15 1,400,000

________________________ 1 Historical estimates were prepared for Atlas Corp. using the classification categories indicated reserves and inferred reserves consistent with 1976 USGS principles of classification applicable at that time. The above historical estimates were not prepared using the current definitions of "mineral reserve" and "mineral resource" as those terms are used in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and defined under current CIM standards. The historical estimate is considered reliable and is relevant for the purpose of conducting data analysis and future exploration on the Properties. Additional review and analysis of the available data, and if necessary additional exploration work, including confirmatory drilling and sampling, is required to verify and upgrade the historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. No specific analyses of V 2 O 5 are available for Company's Green River deposits, as at the time of reserve estimation, Atlas Corp. considered the concentration of vanadium to be too low for economic production. However, references to Indicated and Inferred Ore are considered similar to indicated and inferred mineral resources.

Green River Uranium Project Highlights

Expansion Potential: Numerous ore-grade drill hole intercepts remain untested, suggesting strong potential for near-surface discoveries.

Numerous ore-grade drill hole intercepts remain untested, suggesting strong potential for near-surface discoveries. Strategic Location: Situated in Utah's San Rafael River District, the third-most productive uranium district in the state, which has produced over 4.48 million lbs. of U₃O₈ historically. 2

Situated in Utah's San Rafael River District, the third-most productive uranium district in the state, which has produced over 4.48 million lbs. of U₃O₈ historically. Extensive Land Position: 49 claims covering approximately 1,009 acres, representing about 4.5% of Urano's Utah-Colorado portfolio.

_____________________________ 2 Mills, S.E. and Jordan, B., 2021, "Uranium and vanadium resources of Utah-an update in the era of critical minerals and carbon neutrality": Utah Geological Survey Open-File Report 735, https://doi.org/10.34191/OFR-735

About the Green River Uranium Project

The Green River Uranium Project is a historically productive site located in the San Rafael District, a region renowned for its uranium-rich geology. The property was historically operated by Atlas Corp., in the late 1970's and early 1980's, which also ran its own processing facilities in the Utah–Colorado uranium belt. Mineralization occurs in the Salt Wash Member of the Jurassic Morrison Formation, where uranium occurs primarily as coffinite and uraninite hosted in organic-rich sandstones at depths between 15 and 70 feet. The property is fully permitted for small-scale underground mining and surface disturbance, enabling Urano Energy to initiate targeted operations with efficiency and minimal regulatory delay.

Atlas's historical reserve data, reviewed and verified by an independent registered mining engineer, provides a robust dataset for Urano's modern evaluation. The Company intends to prioritize Green River for future confirmatory drilling and NI 43-101 technical reporting.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Douglas Underhill, PhD (Geology), MBA, CPG, a Director of Urano Energy Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company which holds numerous advanced conventional uranium projects hosting historic resources and lode mining claims in the Colorado Plateau, a region with a rich history of uranium and vanadium mining. As the need and support for domestic uranium and nuclear energy in the United States advances, Urano Energy is well positioned to complete the necessary work to advance permitting for key projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates

The historical reserve estimates reported herein were prepared by Atlas Corp. and audited by an independent registered mining engineer. These estimates were not prepared under current NI 43-101 or CIM standards and should not be relied upon as current mineral resources or reserves. Urano has not yet completed the work necessary to verify or classify these historical estimates and is not treating them as current mineral resources or reserves. Further data review and confirmatory exploration will be required to upgrade the estimates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding upgrading of historical resource estimates to NI43-101 standards are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

