URANO ENERGY CORP. MOURNS THE PASSING OF DIRECTOR JEANANNE HAUSWALD

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Urano Energy Corp. (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) ("the Company") sadly reports the passing of Ms. Jeananne Hauswald. Ms. Hauswald served on the Board of Urano Energy with distinction, and unwavering support to the Company during a formative period of growth. Her guidance and commitment to strong governance and shareholder value were greatly valued by management and her fellow directors.

"Jeananne was a remarkable woman and a trusted voice around our Board table," said William Sheriff, Executive Chairman of Urano Energy. "Her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the Company will be deeply missed. On behalf of our Board and management team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The Board of Directors will consider the appointment of a new director in due course. In the interim, the Company confirms that it continues to meet all applicable corporate governance and audit committee requirements, and operations remain unaffected.

Urano Energy is grateful for Ms. Hauswald's meaningful contributions and will honor her legacy by continuing to advance the Company's strategy with the same dedication and integrity she exemplified.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company which holds numerous advanced conventional uranium projects hosting historic resources and mining lode claims in the Colorado Plateau, a region with a rich history of uranium and vanadium mining. As the need and support for domestic uranium and nuclear energy in the United States advances, Urano Energy is well positioned to complete the necessary work to advance permitting for key projects.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "will be", "anticipated", "may" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

For additional information: Jason Bagg, Chief Executive Officer and Director, (833) 888-2862, [email protected]