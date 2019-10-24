UPS® launches My Choice® for Business platform in Canada, adding to its existing suite of solutions for SMBS

The mobile-friendly solution addresses significant pain points for SMBs. Self-registration enables shippers and receivers to more easily monitor, plan, react to and control their incoming deliveries and outgoing shipments. Users can share access with additional members of their organizations, giving them the same visibility and control over deliveries.

This service extends the reach of the UPS My Choice platform to commercial customers – and builds on the success of UPS My Choice for home, which was introduced in 2011 and now has more than 60 million members globally. UPS My Choice for business will enable a consistent customer experience for both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) companies.

"Our commitment to small and medium businesses in Canada and around the world, is unwavering," said Dominic Porporino, president, UPS Canada. "The broad range of service options available to businesses of all sizes, are designed to keep them focused on growing their business."

Benefits include:

Time savings from expanded visibility by multiple users in a single organization

Improved customer service through proactive monitoring of shipments with notifications and a convenient, mobile-responsive dashboard

Reduced labour costs through better inbound staffing based on inbound shipping forecasts

Reduced inventory carrying costs through an improved inbound forecast, enabling companies to keep less inventory on hand

UPS My Choice for business adds to a set of SMB solutions and support, like the UPS Small Package Fulfillment Service, ideal for small and medium sized customers who have grown nationally or out of their current space and need to expand their distribution footprint with minimal costs. Businesses can use the fulfillment program at any time, with no minimums. See how UPS customer Aria Vent is utilizing our fulfillment services here.

For businesses looking to fuel their growth and enhance their customer experience, UPS GoldShield offers technical support, API consulting, advanced analytics and system integration.

A suite of other UPS solutions for SMBs include:

UPS Ambassadors to offer personalized help and guidance to make shipping more efficient and more affordable

Research to understand consumer buying habits through our Pulse of the Online shopper study

Packaging tips

Global shipping tools

Visit ups.com/bizhelp for more detail.

To learn more about UPS My Choice® for business, visit ups.com/mychoiceforbusiness/ca.

