UPS Canada Celebrates 25 Years of Safe Driving

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On May 23, UPS Canada hosted a Circle of Honor ceremony to celebrate drivers who have achieved +25 years of safe driving. 11 new drivers were inducted in the elite Circle of Honor, raising the number in Canada to 249, with an additional ten drivers being recognized for more than 30 years of safe-driving. Jeff Yurek, Ontario Minister of Transportation joined the ceremony and delivered remarks to UPS employees. The company's 125,000 small package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging over six billion kilometres per year and delivering nearly 5.2 billion packages annually.