UPP Selects Vitech's V3locity to Administer New Integrated Pension System

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that University Pension Plan Ontario (UPP) has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution, as its new integrated pension administration solution. UPP's selection of V3locity enhances Vitech's presence in the Canadian market.

UPP will use V3locity's CoreAdmin suite for the full spectrum of pension administration capabilities, along with V3locity Digital, a persona-based, self-service solution to facilitate engagement and provide employers and members with easy, secure access to information via a single web application, across a wide range of channels and devices.

"At UPP, our goal is to develop a best-in-class pension administration solution that will provide an exceptional experience for our members and employers, with enhanced tools and self-service features," said Joanna Lohrenz, Chief Pension Officer, UPP. "We selected Vitech because of their innovative administration and digital engagement capabilities, providing us with a flexible, scalable, and secure digital-first platform."

"We are delighted that UPP has chosen V3locity as its core pension administration platform for the future," said Richard Hart, Vitech's CEO. "V3locity remains a top choice of public retirement systems for its superior core administration and digital engagement capabilities, and we look forward to helping UPP streamline and enhance its operations while continuing to build its strong foundation for continued growth well into the future."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

About UPP

University Pension Plan Ontario (UPP) is a defined benefit jointly sponsored pension plan tailored by and for Ontario's university sector. UPP manages over $11 billion in pension assets and proudly serves over 37,000 working and retired members across 16 participating universities and sector organizations.

For more information, visit MyUPP.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

For further information: Vitech Systems Group, Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Chief Marketing Officer, +1 917 533 4782, [email protected]