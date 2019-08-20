Upgrades to water and wastewater systems will ensure clean water and a better environment for residents of Annapolis and Digby

DIGBY, NS, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in local water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern, reliable services that will improve their quality of life, protect the environment, and position communities for growth.

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; his Worship Ben Cleveland, Mayor of Digby; and Timothy Habinski, Warden for the Municipality of the County of Annapolis, today announced funding for upgrades to an Annapolis watermain and the wastewater treatment facility in Digby.

The project includes replacing the watermain on Hillside Drive in the Municipality of the County of Annapolis. Upgrades to the Town of Digby's wastewater treatment facility will include new pumps, new electrical components and communications devices, as well as the replacement of two lift stations.

The Government of Canada is investing $429,950 in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Nova Scotia is contributing $358,256 to these projects, the Town of Digby and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis are contributing the remainder of costs.

Quotes

"Ensuring that communities across Canada have modern infrastructure is essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. These investments are critical to building strong communities in Nova Scotia that can reach their full potential."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Modern and efficient wastewater services are crucial to ensuring the well-being of our families and our environment. Investing in green infrastructure is an essential part of building livable, modern communities that will help protect the environment and keep Nova Scotians healthy for years to come."

Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova

"Through these projects, the residents on Hillside Drive in Annapolis County will have increased access to high-quality drinking water and residents in Digby will have more reliable wastewater services. As we are all aware, strong municipal infrastructure is the foundation for building healthy, viable communities. With these investments we are also investing in the sustainability and growth of these communities."

The Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Town of Digby, over the past 10 years has made significant improvements to its waste water management systems and with this announcement of financial support from the Government of Canada we will be able to improve the quality of the water being discharged into the Annapolis Basin, which will both improve the environment and protect jobs of the Fishers in the region."

Ben Cleveland, Mayor of Digby

"The Municipality of the County of Annapolis is grateful for the support of the Federal Government for this important project. The residents of Hillside Drive in Lequille have grappled for years with inadequate water supply, and as water tables continue to shift in the face of a changing climate it was imperative that a stable solution be put in place. We are glad to be able to take decisive action on behalf of our residents, in partnership with the Government of Canada."

Timothy Habinski, Warden for the Municipality of the County of Annapolis

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a 2-year federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Backgrounder

Upgrades to water and wastewater systems will ensure clean water and a better environment for residents of Annapolis and Digby

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects in the municipalities of Digby and Annapolis, Nova Scotia.

The Government of Canada is investing over $429,950 in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $358,256. The Town of Digby is contributing $214,263 and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis is contributing $105,406.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Wastewater System Upgrades – Town of Digby RNIS Upgrades to the Digby wastewater system to increase station capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water. $271,860 $226,527 $214,263 Water Distribution System Upgrades: Hillside Drive – Municipality of the County of Annapolis GIS Replacement of watermain on Hillside Drive. The installation of 440 metres of water line to maintain clean and reliable water quality. $158,090 $131,728 $105,406

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

