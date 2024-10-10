upGrad KnowledgeHut Achieves Scaled Agile Platinum SPCT Tier as Business Partner

Brand Ranks Among Global 15 Organizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- upGrad KnowledgeHut - part of global skilling and workforce development major upGrad, has earned the prestigious title of Platinum SPCT Tier as a Business Partner from Scaled Agile Inc., the provider of SAFe® (Scaled Agile Framework) – the world's most trusted system for business agility and an enabler for digital transformation.

Scaled Agile Platinum SPCT Tier Business Partner Status

This achievement solidifies upGrad KnowledgeHut's position as a trusted SAFe implementation, transformation, and advisory expert, joining an exclusive group of 15 organizations worldwide that hold this elite title and offer a comprehensive suite of SAFe capabilities, including enterprise transformation and advanced courses. This enhanced capability further allows the company to provide expert SAFe implementation and advisory services, drive business agility, accelerate time-to-market, and increase customer satisfaction.

Rohit Sharma, Vice President, upGrad, said, "The fast, effective and consistent implementation of agile approaches, such as SAFe, are becoming a necessity for organizations in order for them to provide the best services to their customers. These agile approaches align our clients to more powerful outcomes, enabling seamless strategy to execution. Moreover, numerous job postings worldwide mandate SAFe certifications or relevant SAFe implementation experience. This recognition boosts our efforts to build a skilled talent pipeline across the US, empowering scalable agile adoption and lasting change."

"There isn't an organizational challenge that the diverse Scaled Agile Partner Network can't solve", said Nikki Briggs, Scaled Agile's Chief Customer Officer. "Our Partners worldwide are driving success with their expansive capabilities including training, transformations, professional development, consulting, integrations, and solutions."

"As a Platinum SPCT Tier Business Partner, upGrad KnowedgeHut distinguishes itself in the marketplace and benefits from exclusive resources and services provided by Scaled Agile", says Chris James, Chief Executive Officer of Scaled Agile. "This partnership empowers them to drive digital transformation and modernization efforts, enabling organizations to respond swiftly to evolving demands and enhance their competitive edge in their industry."

With 35,000+ SAFe practitioners upskilled and more than 1,000 SAFe SPCs / evangelists served, upGrad KnowledgeHut has established itself as a leader in Agile transformations at scale. Other successes include 502 SAFe SPCs and 199 Release Train Engineer career transformations in 2023, contributing to a 300% growth trajectory in SAFe certifications over three years.

More information: https://www.knowledgehut.com/safe-transformation

About upGrad

Started in 2015, upGrad is one of Asia's largest integrated Learning, Skilling, and Workforce Development Companies. upGrad offers a range of online & hybrid skilling programs, Certifications, and Bootcamps under its B2C portfolio. It also facilitates top Indian and global universities to offer their Diploma, Master's and Executive Doctorates. Additionally, select programs are tailored for Enterprise clients under the corporate skilling division, along with other recruitment and staffing services.

