India's Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Joins upGrad's Board to Guide Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- upGrad, global skilling major has today announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant - former G20 Sherpa of India, former CEO of NITI Aayog, and one of the country's most respected reformers, to its Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director.

His appointment comes as upGrad enters its next phase of growth & impact, focusing on the National Agenda of Skilling and preparing the workforce across all 'carriers of tomorrow', and making them job ready as well as unleashing the raw energy to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. upGrad's push to international territories will benefit hugely from Amitabh Kant's global exposure and experience.

Started in 2015, upGrad delivers partner-led online and hybrid programs for individuals and enterprises worldwide.

Amitabh Kant, a veteran member of the Indian Administrative Service (Kerala Cadre, 1980 batch), has been at the forefront of some of India's most transformative national missions, including Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India, and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. As India's G20 Sherpa during its Presidency, he played a pivotal international role in forging global consensus across critical economic and developmental priorities. Prior to that, as CEO of NITI Aayog, he led initiatives in digital governance, sustainability, startup innovation, and public–private partnerships that shaped India's reform agenda.

Commenting on the appointment, Amitabh Kant added: "I believe India needs new-age skilling, given our demographic advantage. We need two things; how to upskill our people quickly and how to collaborate with good companies - both of which upGrad is doing very well. They are increasing their association with private and public universities, as well as companies, to create a complete pipeline of talent for job readiness and entrepreneurship. This is what the government has been advocating, and I am glad to join the board of upGrad to further support them in this endeavour."

Welcoming him to the Board, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad, added, "We are building upGrad with the same discipline and long-term mindset that India's new growth story demands. Sustainable momentum, strong governance, and meaningful learner outcomes - not hyperbole - are what drive us. Amitabh has spent his career shaping some of India's biggest transformational missions, and that perspective is invaluable as we deepen our global footprint and widen our impact. His independent rigor and strategic clarity are qualities we greatly value, and his presence signals that we are on the right track, building a profitable, globally relevant learning engine from India with deep roots and big ambition."

Over the past two years, upGrad has significantly strengthened its presence across key international markets, serving enterprise clients in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the US while building deeper partnerships with leading universities in the UK, Australia, Europe, and North America. The company has also invested in multi-campus learner infrastructure, AI-led learning systems, and personalised smart content, creating a platform designed to support global mobility and India's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision of a highly skilled, future-ready workforce.

As upGrad moves into its next phase of growth, the company is broadening its Board with seasoned, independent leaders who can anchor long-term strategy, reinforce governance, and guide the organisation through multi-market operations, cross-border opportunities, and disciplined expansion. Amitabh Kant's appointment strengthens upGrad's ability to contribute to India's economic rise and serve the growing global demand for skilled talent.

More about the company can be found on: https://www.upgrad.com

SOURCE upGrad

Neha Prasad, +91 95469 38838, [email protected]