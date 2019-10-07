Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Oct 07, 2019, 23:55 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 6, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.
Recalled products
|
Brand Name
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck Patties 4 OZ
|
5.44 kg
|
none
|
Best Before:
09 SEP 2019
Code 52946
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck Patties 6 OZ
|
5.1 kg
|
none
|
Best Before:
09 SEP 2019
Code 53059
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ
|
6 kg
|
none
|
Best Before:
09 SEP 2019
Code 53061
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ
|
7.2 kg
|
none
|
Use By:
2019 SE 09
2019 SE 16
Code 53082
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Patties
4 OZ
|
4.07 kg
|
none
|
Best Before:
2019 SE 09
2019 SE 16
Code 53193
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 2 OZ
FR
|
4.79 kg
|
none
|
Best Before
2019 SEP 09
2019 SEP 16
Code 53321
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 50/50
7 OZ fresh
|
5.94 kg
|
none
|
2019 AU 22 /
2019 SE 09
2019 AU 29 /
2019 SE 16
Code 53326
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Burger
6 oz RWA
|
5.1 kg
|
none
|
Use by:
2019 SE 09
2019 SE 16
Code 53441
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Peter's Beef Chuck Burgers
Fresh
|
5.18 kg
|
none
|
Use by:
2019 AU 26
2019 SE 02
Code 53468
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Pattie RWA 4 oz
|
5.43 kg
|
none
|
Use by:
2019 SE 09
Code 53610
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Canadian Beef Patties
6 OZ
|
5.1 kg
|
none
|
Best Before
09 SEP 2019
16 SEP 2019
Code 87072
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Canadian Beef Patties
3.3 OZ
|
5.61 kg
|
none
|
Best Before
09 SEP 2019
16 SEP 2019
Code 87079
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef patties
7 OZ
|
7.2 kg
|
none
|
Use by:
2019 SE 09
2019 SE 16
Code 87049
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Burgers
2 OZ
(frozen)
|
4.08 kg
|
none
|
22/08/2019
Code 53239
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Burgers
6 OZ H-M Style
(frozen)
|
5.1 kg
|
none
|
22/08/2019
Code 53491
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Beef Burger
5 OZ
Mr. Mikes FZ (frozen)
|
16.8 kg
|
none
|
22/08/2019
Code 53337
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers 6.5 OZ
|
5.5 kg
|
none
|
Best Before
16 SEP 2019
Code 53346
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers
6 OZ (frozen)
|
5.1 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53347
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Old Fashioned Beef Burgers
4 OZ (frozen)
|
4.76 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53076
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Lil' Chef Beef Burgers
4 OZ
(frozen)
|
4.76 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53117
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Mastercut Beef Burgers
6 OZ (frozen)
|
6.12 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53093
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Lil' Chef Beef Burgers
2.67 OZ (frozen)
|
4.54 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53268
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Original Wild Dave's Beef Burgers
4OZ (frozen)
|
4.54 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 53293
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Prepared by Centennial Foods
|
Ground Beef Kobe Style Blend
80/20 (frozen)
|
5 kg
|
none
|
29/08/2019
Code 52129
|
Hotels/Restaurants/
Institutions
|
Top Grass Cattle Company
|
Lean Ground Beef - grass fed (frozen)
|
5.44 kg
|
8 15311 00623 4
|
082120
|
Alberta
|
Metro Ontario Inc.
|
Fresh Lean Beef Burgers
|
680 g
|
Starts with 234579
|
Best Before
2019.JN.21
|
Ontario
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
Share this article