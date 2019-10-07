Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 6, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled products

Brand Name

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck Patties 4 OZ

5.44 kg

none

Best Before:

09 SEP 2019

Code 52946

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck Patties 6 OZ

5.1 kg

none

Best Before:

09 SEP 2019

Code 53059

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ

6 kg

none

Best Before:

09 SEP 2019

Code 53061

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ

7.2 kg

none

Use By:

2019 SE 09

2019 SE 16

Code 53082

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Patties

 4 OZ

4.07 kg

none

Best Before:

2019 SE 09

2019 SE 16

Code 53193

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 2 OZ

FR

4.79 kg

none

Best Before

2019 SEP 09

2019 SEP 16

Code 53321

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 50/50

7 OZ fresh

5.94 kg

none

2019 AU 22 /

2019 SE 09

 

2019 AU 29 /

2019 SE 16

 

Code 53326

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Burger

6 oz RWA

5.1 kg

none

Use by:

2019 SE 09

2019 SE 16

Code 53441

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Peter's Beef Chuck Burgers

Fresh

5.18 kg

none

Use by:

2019 AU 26

2019 SE 02

Code 53468

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Pattie RWA 4 oz

5.43 kg

none

Use by:

2019 SE 09

Code 53610

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Canadian Beef Patties

6 OZ

5.1 kg

none

Best Before

09 SEP 2019

16 SEP 2019

Code 87072

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Canadian Beef Patties

3.3 OZ

5.61 kg

none

Best Before

09 SEP 2019

16 SEP 2019

Code 87079

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef patties

 7 OZ

7.2 kg

 

none

Use by:

2019 SE 09

2019 SE 16

Code 87049

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Burgers

2 OZ

(frozen)

4.08 kg

none

22/08/2019

Code 53239

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Burgers

6 OZ H-M Style

(frozen)

5.1 kg

none

22/08/2019

Code 53491

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Beef Burger

5 OZ

Mr. Mikes FZ (frozen)

16.8 kg

none

22/08/2019

Code 53337

 

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers 6.5 OZ

5.5 kg

none

Best Before

16 SEP 2019

Code 53346

 

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers

6 OZ (frozen)

5.1 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 53347

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Old Fashioned Beef Burgers

4 OZ (frozen)

4.76 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 53076

 

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Lil' Chef Beef Burgers

4 OZ

(frozen)

4.76 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 53117

 

 

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Mastercut Beef Burgers

6 OZ (frozen)

6.12 kg

none

 29/08/2019

Code 53093

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Lil' Chef Beef Burgers

2.67 OZ (frozen)

4.54 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 53268

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Original Wild Dave's Beef Burgers

4OZ (frozen)

4.54 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 53293

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Prepared by Centennial Foods

Ground Beef Kobe Style Blend

80/20 (frozen)

5 kg

none

29/08/2019

Code 52129

 

Hotels/Restaurants/

Institutions

Top Grass Cattle Company

Lean Ground Beef - grass fed (frozen)

5.44 kg

8 15311 00623 4

082120

Alberta

Metro Ontario Inc.

Fresh Lean Beef Burgers

680 g

Starts with 234579

Best Before

2019.JN.21

Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

