Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

OTTAWA, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 6, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled products

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck Patties 4 OZ 5.44 kg none Best Before: 09 SEP 2019 Code 52946 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck Patties 6 OZ 5.1 kg none Best Before: 09 SEP 2019 Code 53059 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ 6 kg none Best Before: 09 SEP 2019 Code 53061 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck Patties 7 OZ 7.2 kg none Use By: 2019 SE 09 2019 SE 16 Code 53082 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Patties 4 OZ 4.07 kg none Best Before: 2019 SE 09 2019 SE 16 Code 53193 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 2 OZ FR 4.79 kg none Best Before 2019 SEP 09 2019 SEP 16 Code 53321 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Chuck and Brisket Patties 50/50 7 OZ fresh 5.94 kg none 2019 AU 22 / 2019 SE 09 2019 AU 29 / 2019 SE 16 Code 53326 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Burger 6 oz RWA 5.1 kg none Use by: 2019 SE 09 2019 SE 16 Code 53441 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Peter's Beef Chuck Burgers Fresh 5.18 kg none Use by: 2019 AU 26 2019 SE 02 Code 53468 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Pattie RWA 4 oz 5.43 kg none Use by: 2019 SE 09 Code 53610 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Canadian Beef Patties 6 OZ 5.1 kg none Best Before 09 SEP 2019 16 SEP 2019 Code 87072 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Canadian Beef Patties 3.3 OZ 5.61 kg none Best Before 09 SEP 2019 16 SEP 2019 Code 87079 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef patties 7 OZ 7.2 kg none Use by: 2019 SE 09 2019 SE 16 Code 87049 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Burgers 2 OZ (frozen) 4.08 kg none 22/08/2019 Code 53239 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Burgers 6 OZ H-M Style (frozen) 5.1 kg none 22/08/2019 Code 53491 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Beef Burger 5 OZ Mr. Mikes FZ (frozen) 16.8 kg none 22/08/2019 Code 53337 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers 6.5 OZ 5.5 kg none Best Before 16 SEP 2019 Code 53346 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Seasoned Beef Chuck Burgers 6 OZ (frozen) 5.1 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53347 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Old Fashioned Beef Burgers 4 OZ (frozen) 4.76 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53076 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Lil' Chef Beef Burgers 4 OZ (frozen) 4.76 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53117 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Mastercut Beef Burgers 6 OZ (frozen) 6.12 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53093 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Lil' Chef Beef Burgers 2.67 OZ (frozen) 4.54 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53268 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Original Wild Dave's Beef Burgers 4OZ (frozen) 4.54 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 53293 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Prepared by Centennial Foods Ground Beef Kobe Style Blend 80/20 (frozen) 5 kg none 29/08/2019 Code 52129 Hotels/Restaurants/ Institutions Top Grass Cattle Company Lean Ground Beef - grass fed (frozen) 5.44 kg 8 15311 00623 4 082120 Alberta Metro Ontario Inc. Fresh Lean Beef Burgers 680 g Starts with 234579 Best Before 2019.JN.21 Ontario

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

