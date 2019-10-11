Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7
Oct 11, 2019, 01:10 ET
OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.
Recalled products – Consumer
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
None
|
Beef Rib Eye
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203013
|
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
|
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Brisket Point
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203012
|
All Packed On dates from NO.21.18 up to and including DE.05.18
|
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Frozen Bulgogi
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203018
|
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
|
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Marinated Bulgogi
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203024
|
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
|
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Shabu Shabu Rib Eye
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 203045
|
All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19
|
Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Beef Chunks
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 204022
|
All Packed On dates from JN.18.19 up to and including JN.22.19
|
Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Beef Liver
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starts with 0 204033
|
All Packed On dates from JN.05.19 up to and including JN.09.19
|
Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON
|
None
|
Misc By Weight (beef)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Variable
|
All Packed On dates from 2019MA31 up to and including 2019JN17
|
Sold at Uppercut Meat Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto ON
|
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
|
Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019
|
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
|
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
|
Stewing meat
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019
|
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
|
Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.
|
Beef tenderloin
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from June 5 to 15, 2019
|
Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON
|
Scale Meats Ltd.
|
Marinated Flank Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019
|
Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON
|
Scale Meats Ltd.
|
Marinated Teres Major
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019
|
Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON
|
Juan Meat Market Ltd.
|
Bnls Beef Inside Skirt Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019
|
Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON
|
Juan Meat Market Ltd.
|
Beef Chuck Short Rib
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019
|
Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON
|
Witteveen Meats Ltd. Butcher Shop
|
Prime Rib
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 19 to 30, 2019
|
Sold at Witteveen Meats Ltd., 154 Brant Rd., Saint George ON
|
None – Pat Thornhill Market
|
Beef Brisket Short Ribs
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 00435
|
Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
|
None – Pat Thornhill Market
|
Eye of Round
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 00415
|
Sold from June 25 to July 2, 2019
|
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
|
None – Pat Thornhill Market
|
Beef Brisket Point
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON
|
Kawartha Meats
|
T-Bone steak (Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
None
|
Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON
|
Kawartha Meats
(#4012)
|
T-Bone steak (Frozen)
|
Variable
|
(01) 9 0000000040122 (11) 191009 (3202) 000000 (21) 004660
|
Packed Date: June 13, 2019, Best Before: Dec14, 2019
Packed Date: June 20, 2019, Best Before: Dec 21, 2019,
Packed Date: June 22, 2019, Best Before: Dec 23, 2019
|
Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Beef Capless Ribs
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 12/15/18 to 12/23/18
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Boneless Beef Inside
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 11/22/18 to 11/24/18
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Boneless Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 06/14/19 to 06/18/19
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Boneless Blade Roast
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 06/01/19 to 06/14/19
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Beef Eye of Round
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/12/19
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Metzger Meats
|
Beef Short Loin
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/21/19
|
Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON
|
Herrington's Quality Butchers
|
Extra Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018
|
Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON
|
Herrington's Quality Butchers
|
Regular Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018
|
Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON
|
None – Elwood Meat Market
|
Beef Tenderloin (000515)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed On dates from 2019JN13 to 2019JN20
|
Sold at Elwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit ON
|
None – Top Food Supermarket
|
Bone-in Beef Shank
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starting with 0 200123
|
Packed On dates from June 24 to 27, 2019
|
Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON
|
None – Top Food Supermarket
|
Boneless Beef Shank
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starting with 0 200122
|
Packed On dates from June 13 to 16, 2019
|
Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON
|
None - West Guilford Shopping Centre
|
Beef Ribs 2x2 Capless
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold between June 1 and June 8, 2019
|
Sold at West Guilford Shopping Centre, West Guilford ON
|
None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop
|
Beef Capless Ribs
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from 06/18/2019 to 06/25/2019
|
Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON
|
None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop
|
Bnls Beef Bottom Butts
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from 07/23/2019 to 07/30/2019
|
Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON
|
None - Vaughan Rd. Food Market
|
Beef Oxtail
|
Variable
|
Variable
|
Packed from May 31 to June 3, 2019
|
Sold at Vaughan Rd. Food Market, 218 Vaughan Rd, Toronto ON
|
Samir Supermarket & Restaurant
|
Veal With Bones
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019
|
Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON
|
Samir Supermarket & Restaurant
|
Veal Without Bones
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019
|
Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON
|
None - Win Farms Supermarket
|
Beef Liver
|
Variable
|
Starting with 200302
|
Sold from
June 5 to 9, 2019
|
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
|
None - Win Farms Supermarket
|
Beef Back Rib
|
Variable
|
Starting with 200509
|
Sold from
June 24 to 28, 2019
|
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
|
None - Win Farms Supermarket
|
Beef BLS Shank
|
Variable
|
Starting with 200501
|
Sold from
June 6 to 10, 2019
|
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
|
None - Win Farms Supermarket
|
Beef Bone in Shank Centre
|
Variable
|
Starting with 200511
|
Sold from
June 6 to 10, 2019
|
Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON
|
Superking Superstore
|
Halal Sirloin Tip Steak
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed on
June 12 to 20, 2019
|
Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON
|
Superking Superstore
|
Halal Lean Ground Beef
|
Variable
|
None
|
Packed on
June 12 to 20, 2019
|
Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
|
Fresh Beef – Brisket Point
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 10056
|
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
|
Fresh Beef – LA Short Rib
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 10009
|
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
|
Galleria Supermarket – York Mills
|
Fresh Beef – Shortribs Korea Styl
|
Variable
|
Starting with 2 10217
|
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON
|
Nesbitt's
|
Beef Patties
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from May 27 to June 12, 2019
|
Sold at Nesbitt's Meat Market, 18 Cambridge St. S., Lindsay ON
|
Adonis
|
Blade Roast Steak
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0202063
|
Sold from June 18 to 20, 2019
|
Sold at Adonis, 1240 Eglinton Ave. W., Mississauga ON
|
Adonis
|
Striploin AA
|
Variable
|
Starting with 0202383
|
Sold from December 4 to 11, 2018
|
Sold at Adonis, 20 Ashtonbee Rd., Building A, Unit A1, Scarborough ON
|
None
|
Unlabelled (veal sirloin tip)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All products sold from November 21 to 23, 2018
|
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
|
None
|
Unlabelled (boneless veal insides)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All products sold from June 1 to 3, 2019
|
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
|
None
|
Unlabelled (boneless beef inside denatured AA or higher)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
All products sold from June 14 to 21, 2019
|
Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON
|
Denninger's Foods of the World
|
Steak – various cuts
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018
|
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
|
Denninger's Foods of the World
|
Roast
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018
|
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
|
Denninger's Foods of the World
|
Roast Beef Top Round (not fully cooked)
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
Starting with 201070
|
Sold between July 3 and 10, 2019
|
Sold at Denninger's in Ontario
|
Foody Mart
|
Beef Flank Steak
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold around the end of June 2019
|
Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON
|
Foody Mart
|
Beef Finger Meat
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold around the end of June 2019
|
Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON
|
Steakhouse Select
|
Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned
|
1 kg (retail weight)
|
628915014297
|
BB 2019 JL 29
|
Sold at Walmart in Alberta and Ontario
|
La Mantia's Country Market
|
Beef Liver (Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 06/05/19 to 06/13/19
|
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
|
La Mantia's Country Market
|
BNLS Beef Flank Steak (Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18
|
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
|
La Mantia's Country Market
|
Beef Tenderloin (Fresh)
|
Variable
|
None
|
Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18
|
Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON
|
None
|
Roasted Beef
|
Variable (sold clerk-served)
|
None
|
Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019
|
Sold at Hoffman's Meats - Stayner ON
Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions
|
Brand
|
Common Name
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes on Product
|
Additional Info / Distribution
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Beef Capless Rib AA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
June 3 to 28, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Beef Capless Rib Prime
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
June 3 to 17, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Bnls Beef Cap Meat AA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
June 10 to 24, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Bnls Beef Clod AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
June 5 to 19, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Top Sirloin AAA
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
November 22, 2018-January 3, 2019
and
June 3, 2019-June 17, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Venerica Meats Inc.
|
Veal Inside
|
Variable
|
None
|
Pack dates:
December 20, 2018-January 3, 2019
|
Sold to restaurants in ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
5.95 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 53061 5
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 30210
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
5.61 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 30216 8
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 30216
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
|
5.52 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 30730 9
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 26
2019 JL 13
Product code: 30730
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
|
4.06 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32350 7
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 25
Product code: 32350
|
ON, QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
3.40 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36155 4
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 36155
|
ON, QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
|
4.06 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32362 5
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32362
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
|
4.08 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32365 1
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32365
|
ON, QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Patties
|
4.75 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32367 5
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32367
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
Madison-MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties
|
4.75 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32375 0
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32375
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties
|
9.07 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32376 7
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32376
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
3.57 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32377 4
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 32377
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties
|
5.04 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36100 4
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 36100
|
ON, QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
4.08 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36165 3
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JN 26
Product code: 36165
|
ON, QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
3.4 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 32360 6
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 32360
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
|
4.26 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36167 7
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 25
Product code: 36167
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties
|
4.06 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36170 7
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JL 13
Product code: 36170
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties
|
23.14 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 36175 2
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 36175
|
QC
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
|
4.41 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 37450 9
|
Best Before: 2019 JN 26
Product code: 37450
|
ON
|
Belmont Meats
|
MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties
|
4.76 kg
|
(01)1 0060597 37490 5
|
Best Before:
2019 JN 25
2019 JN 26
2019 JL 13
Product code: 37490
|
ON
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
