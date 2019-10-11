Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 11, 2019, 01:10 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 9, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products – Consumer

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

None

Beef Rib Eye

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203013

All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19

Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON

None

Brisket Point

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203012

All Packed On dates from NO.21.18 up to and including DE.05.18

Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON

None

Frozen Bulgogi

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203018

All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19

Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON

None

Marinated Bulgogi

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203024

All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19

Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON

None

Shabu Shabu Rib Eye

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 203045

All Packed On dates from JN.25.19 up to and including JL.09.19

Sold at PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W., Toronto ON

None

Beef Chunks

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 204022

All Packed On dates from JN.18.19 up to and including JN.22.19

 

Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON

None

Beef Liver

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starts with 0 204033

All Packed On dates from JN.05.19 up to and including JN.09.19

 

Sold at Tavora, 1625 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto ON

None

Misc By Weight (beef)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Variable

All Packed On dates from 2019MA31 up to and including 2019JN17

Sold at Uppercut Meat Market, 93 Front St. E., Toronto ON

Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.

Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019

Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON

Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.

Stewing meat

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from June 1 to 8, 2019

Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON

Florence Meat Supplies Ltd.

Beef tenderloin

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from June 5 to 15, 2019

Sold at Florence Meat Supplies Ltd., 2136 Speers Rd., Oakville ON

Scale Meats Ltd.

Marinated Flank Steak

Variable

None

Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019

Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON

Scale Meats Ltd.

Marinated Teres Major

Variable

None

Sold from June 14 to July 15, 2019

Sold at Scale Meats Ltd., 1512 Wellington St E., Sault Ste Marie ON

Juan Meat Market Ltd.

Bnls Beef Inside Skirt Steak

Variable

None

Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019

Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON

Juan Meat Market Ltd.

Beef Chuck Short Rib

Variable

None

Sold from June 11 to 18, 2019

Sold at Juan Meat Market Ltd., 52-40 Beverley Hills Drive, Toronto ON

Witteveen Meats Ltd. Butcher Shop

Prime Rib

Variable

None

Sold from June 19 to 30, 2019

Sold at Witteveen Meats Ltd., 154 Brant Rd., Saint George ON

None – Pat Thornhill Market

Beef Brisket Short Ribs

Variable

Starting with 2 00435

Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019

Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON

None – Pat Thornhill Market

Eye of Round

Variable

Starting with 2 00415

Sold from June 25 to July 2, 2019

Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON

None – Pat Thornhill Market

Beef Brisket Point

Variable

None

Sold from June 12 to 19, 2019

Sold at Pat Thornhill Market, 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill ON

Kawartha Meats

T-Bone steak (Fresh)

Variable

None

 

None

Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON

Kawartha Meats

(#4012)

T-Bone steak (Frozen)

Variable

(01) 9 0000000040122 (11) 191009 (3202) 000000 (21) 004660

Packed Date: June 13, 2019, Best Before: Dec14, 2019

 

Packed Date: June 20, 2019, Best Before: Dec 21, 2019,

 

Packed Date: June 22, 2019, Best Before: Dec 23, 2019

Sold at Kawartha Meats Inc., 917 Little Britain Rd, RR1, Little Britain ON

Metzger Meats

Beef Capless Ribs

Variable

None

Sold from 12/15/18 to 12/23/18

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Metzger Meats

Boneless Beef Inside

Variable

None

Sold from 11/22/18 to 11/24/18

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Metzger Meats

Boneless Blade Roast

Variable

None

Sold from 06/14/19 to 06/18/19

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Metzger Meats

Boneless Blade Roast

Variable

None

Sold from 06/01/19 to 06/14/19

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Metzger Meats

Beef Eye of Round

Variable

None

Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/12/19

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Metzger Meats

Beef Short Loin

Variable

None

Sold from 06/08/19 to 06/21/19

Sold at Metzger Meats, 180 Brock Ave., Hensall ON

Herrington's Quality Butchers

Extra Lean Ground Beef

Variable

None

Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018

Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON

Herrington's Quality Butchers

Regular Ground Beef

Variable

None

Sold from November 28 to December 5, 2018

Sold at Herrington's Quality Butchers, 251 Queen St, Unit 1, Port Perry ON

None – Elwood Meat Market

Beef Tenderloin (000515)

Variable

None

Packed On dates from 2019JN13 to 2019JN20

Sold at Elwood Meat Market, 170 Lakeshore Rd. E., Port Credit ON

None – Top Food Supermarket

Bone-in Beef Shank

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starting with 0 200123

Packed On dates from June 24 to 27, 2019

Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON

None – Top Food Supermarket

Boneless Beef Shank

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starting with 0 200122

Packed On dates from June 13 to 16, 2019

Sold at Top Food Supermarket Inc., 2715 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough ON

None - West Guilford Shopping Centre

Beef Ribs 2x2 Capless

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold between June 1 and June 8, 2019

Sold at West Guilford Shopping Centre, West Guilford ON

None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop

Beef Capless Ribs

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from 06/18/2019 to 06/25/2019

Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON

None - Coneybeare's Butcher Shop

Bnls Beef Bottom Butts

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from 07/23/2019 to 07/30/2019

Sold at Coneybeare's Butcher Shop, Minden ON

None - Vaughan Rd. Food Market

Beef Oxtail

Variable

Variable

Packed from May 31 to June 3, 2019

Sold at Vaughan Rd. Food Market, 218 Vaughan Rd, Toronto ON

Samir Supermarket & Restaurant 

Veal With Bones 

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON 

Samir Supermarket & Restaurant 

Veal Without Bones 

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from May 31 to June 1, 2019

Sold at Samir Supermarket & Restaurant, 750 Upper James St., Hamilton ON 

None - Win Farms Supermarket

Beef Liver

Variable

Starting with 200302

Sold from

June 5 to 9, 2019

Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON

None - Win Farms Supermarket

Beef Back Rib

Variable

Starting with 200509

Sold from

June 24 to 28, 2019

Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON

None - Win Farms Supermarket

Beef BLS Shank

Variable

Starting with 200501

Sold from

June 6 to 10, 2019

Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON

None - Win Farms Supermarket

Beef Bone in Shank Centre

Variable

Starting with 200511

Sold from

June 6 to 10, 2019

Sold at Win Farms Supermarket, 1925 Sheppard Ave W., Toronto ON

Superking Superstore

Halal Sirloin Tip Steak

Variable

None

Packed on

June 12 to 20, 2019

Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON

Superking Superstore

Halal Lean Ground Beef

Variable

None

Packed on

June 12 to 20, 2019

Sold at Superking Superstore, 785 Wonderland Rd London ON

Galleria Supermarket – York Mills

Fresh Beef – Brisket Point

Variable

Starting with 2 10056

Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019

Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON

Galleria Supermarket – York Mills

Fresh Beef – LA Short Rib

Variable

Starting with 2 10009

Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019

Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON

Galleria Supermarket – York Mills

Fresh Beef – Shortribs Korea Styl

Variable

Starting with 2 10217

Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019

Sold at Galleria Supermarket, 865 York Mills Rd., Toronto ON

Nesbitt's

Beef Patties

Variable

None

Sold from May 27 to June 12, 2019

Sold at Nesbitt's Meat Market, 18 Cambridge St. S., Lindsay ON

Adonis

Blade Roast Steak

Variable

Starting with 0202063

Sold from June 18 to 20, 2019

Sold at Adonis, 1240 Eglinton Ave. W., Mississauga ON

Adonis

Striploin AA

Variable

Starting with 0202383

Sold from December 4 to 11, 2018

Sold at Adonis, 20 Ashtonbee Rd., Building A, Unit A1, Scarborough ON

None

Unlabelled (veal sirloin tip)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All products sold from November 21 to 23, 2018

Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON

None

Unlabelled (boneless veal insides)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All products sold from June 1 to 3, 2019

Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON

None

Unlabelled (boneless beef inside denatured AA or higher)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

All products sold from June 14 to 21, 2019

Sold at Food Village, 888 Meadowlands Dr., Ottawa ON

Denninger's Foods of the World

 

Steak – various cuts

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018

Sold at Denninger's in Ontario

Denninger's Foods of the World

Roast

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold between November 19 and December 24, 2018

Sold at Denninger's in Ontario

Denninger's Foods of the World

Roast Beef Top Round (not fully cooked)

Variable (sold clerk-served)

Starting with 201070

Sold between July 3 and 10, 2019

Sold at Denninger's in Ontario

Foody Mart

Beef Flank Steak

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold around the end of June 2019

Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON

Foody Mart

Beef Finger Meat

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold around the end of June 2019

Sold at Foody Mart, 5221 Hwy 7, Markham ON

Steakhouse Select 

Cracked Pepper Beef Sirloin Roast, Boneless, Uncooked, Seasoned

1 kg (retail weight)

628915014297

BB 2019 JL 29

Sold at Walmart in Alberta and Ontario

La Mantia's Country Market

Beef Liver (Fresh)

Variable

None

Sold from 06/05/19 to 06/13/19

Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON

La Mantia's Country Market

BNLS Beef Flank Steak (Fresh)

Variable

None

Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18

Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON

La Mantia's Country Market

Beef Tenderloin (Fresh)

Variable

None

Sold from 11/29/18 to 12/06/18

Sold at La Mantia's Country Market, Lindsay ON

None

Roasted Beef

Variable (sold clerk-served)

None

Sold from June 11 to 19, 2019

Sold at Hoffman's Meats - Stayner ON

Recalled products – Hotels, Restaurants and Institutions

Brand

Common Name

Size

UPC

Codes on Product

Additional Info / Distribution

Venerica Meats Inc.

Beef Capless Rib AA

Variable

None

Pack dates:

June 3 to 28, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Venerica Meats Inc.

Beef Capless Rib Prime

Variable

None

Pack dates:

June 3 to 17, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Venerica Meats Inc.

Bnls Beef Cap Meat AA

Variable

None

Pack dates:

June 10 to 24, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Venerica Meats Inc.

Bnls Beef Clod AAA

Variable

None

Pack dates:

June 5 to 19, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Venerica Meats Inc.

Top Sirloin AAA

Variable

None

Pack dates:

November 22, 2018-January 3, 2019

and

June 3, 2019-June 17, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Venerica Meats Inc.

Veal Inside

Variable

None

Pack dates:

December 20, 2018-January 3, 2019

Sold to restaurants in ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

5.95 kg

(01)1 0060597 53061 5

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 30210

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

5.61 kg

(01)1 0060597 30216 8

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 30216

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Patties

5.52 kg

(01)1 0060597 30730 9

Best Before:

2019 JN 26

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 30730

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties

4.06 kg

(01)1 0060597 32350 7

Best Before: 2019 JN 25

 

Product code: 32350

ON, QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

3.40 kg

(01)1 0060597 36155 4

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 36155

ON, QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Patties

4.06 kg

(01)1 0060597 32362 5

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 32362

QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties

4.08 kg

(01)1 0060597 32365 1

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 32365

ON, QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Patties

4.75 kg

(01)1 0060597 32367 5

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 32367

QC

Belmont Meats

Madison-MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties

4.75 kg

(01)1 0060597 32375 0

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 32375

QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket Patties

9.07 kg

(01)1 0060597 32376 7

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 32376

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

3.57 kg

(01)1 0060597 32377 4

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 32377

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties

5.04 kg

(01)1 0060597 36100 4

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 36100

ON, QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

4.08 kg

(01)1 0060597 36165 3

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 36165

ON, QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

3.4 kg

(01)1 0060597 32360 6

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 32360

QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties

4.26 kg

(01)1 0060597 36167 7

Best Before: 2019 JN 25

 

Product code: 36167

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck Patties

4.06 kg

(01)1 0060597 36170 7

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 36170

QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Beef Chuck, Brisket, Sirloin Patties

23.14 kg

(01)1 0060597 36175 2

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 36175

QC

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties

4.41 kg

(01)1 0060597 37450 9

Best Before: 2019 JN 26

 

Product code: 37450

ON

Belmont Meats

MAP Fresh Angus Beef Patties

4.76 kg

(01)1 0060597 37490 5

Best Before:

2019 JN 25

2019 JN 26

2019 JL 13

 

Product code: 37490

ON

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

You just read:

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 11, 2019, 01:10 ET