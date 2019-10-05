Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 05, 2019, 22:31 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on October 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Additional Information

Prepared for: Fine Halal Foods

Lamb Donair Cones

18.4 kg /

40.57 lb

N/A

Code : 90207

Lot : 6297.30

Packed on: 2019/06/27

Chicago Gyros

The Original-

Medium Gyros Cones - Original

18.150 kg / 40.01 lb

N/A

Code : 98101

Lot : 6298.01

Packed on: 2019/06/26

Chicago Gyros

Medium Gyros Cones - Classic

18.350 kg /

40.45 lb

N/A

Code : 98107

Lot : 6298.07

Packed on: 2019/06/27

Chicago Gyros

Medium Gyros Cones - Classic

18.550 kg /

40.90 lb

N/A

Code : 98107

Lot : 6299.07

Packed on: 2019/08/14

Chicago Gyros

Medium Halal Gyros Cones

18.3 kg /

40.34 lb

N/A

Code: 98305

Lot: 6299.21

Packed on: 2019/06/27

Chicago Gyros

Mini Gyros Cones - Classic

17.85 kg /
39.35 lb

N/A

Code : 98102
Lot : 6300.02

Packed on: 2019/06/27

Chicago Gyros

Mini Gyros Cones - Classic

18.1 kg /
39.90 lb

N/A

Code : 98102
Lot : 6301.02

Packed on: 2019/07/02

Chicago Gyros

Medium Gyros Cones - Classic

17.65 kg /

38.91 lb

N/A

Code : 98107

Lot : 6300.07

Packed on: 2019/06/27

Chicago Gyros

Medium Gyros Cones - Classic

18.25 kg /

40.23 lb

N/A

Code : 98107

Lot : 6342.07

Packed on: 2019/07/03

Chicago Gyros

Mini Gyros Cones - Classic

18.3 kg /
40.34 lb

N/A

Code : 98102
Lot : 6307.02

Packed on: 2019/07/02

Chicago Gyros

Mini Gyros Cones - Classic

18.45 kg /
40.68 lb

N/A

Code : 98102
Lot : 6308.02

Packed on: 2019/07/02

Chicago Gyros

Halal gluten Free Gyros Cones

10.75 kg /

23.7 lb

N/A

Code: 98201

Lot: 6309.16

Packed on: 2019/06/28

Viandes Mustafa

Merguez Sausages

10.45 kg /

23.04 lb

N/A

Code: 90200

Lot: 6357.31

Packed on: 2019/07/04

Best before : 2020/07/03

Chicago Gyros

Medium Gyros Cones - Classic

18.00 kg /

39.68 lb

N/A

Code : 98107

Lot : 6414.07

Packed on: 2019/07/15

Chicago Gyros

Medium Halal Gyros Cones

18.05 kg /

39.79 lb

N/A

Code: 98305

Lot: 6414.21

Packed on: 2019/07/15

Chicago Gyros

Mini Gyros Cones - Classic

18.18 kg /
40.08 lb

N/A

Code : 98102
Lot : 6654.02

Packed on: 2019/08/26

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.inspection.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

You just read:

Updated Food Recall Warning - Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157:H7

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Oct 05, 2019, 22:31 ET