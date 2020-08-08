Updated Food Recall Warning - Various products made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc. recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1596848791927/1596848792271

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on August 1, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various products made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc., Bakersfield, California (USA), from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

These products may also have been purchased on-line or through various restaurant or convenience store locations. The CFIA will continue its investigation into other possible importers and additional recalls may follow.

The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below.

Recalled products: Consumer

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Mild Fresh Salsa 375 mL 6 28130 03751 4 BBD: 21 SEP 2020 25 SEP 2020 28 SEP 2020 02 OCT 2020 Distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Medium Fresh Salsa 375 mL 6 28130 03752 1 BBD: 21 SEP 2020 25 SEP 2020 28 SEP 2020 02 OCT 2020 05 OCT 2020 Distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoban Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Hot Fresh Salsa 375 mL 6 28130 03753 8 BBD: 21 SEP 2020 25 SEP 2020 28 SEP 2020 02 OCT 2020 Distributed in British Columbia Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Extra Hot Fresh Salsa 375 mL 6 28130 03754 5 BBD: 21 SEP 2020 25 SEP 2020 28 SEP 2020 02 OCT 2020 Distributed in British Columbia Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Salsa Fresca 2.2 L 6 28130 00221 5 BBD: 28 SEP 2020 05 OCT 2020 Distributed in British Columbia Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Savory Southwestern Black Bean & Corn Salsa 220 mL 6 28130 02204 6 BBD: 15 AUG 2020 21 AUG 2020 28 AUG 2020 Distributed in Alberta and British Columbia Fresh is Best Salsa & Co. Tropical Fruit Salsa 220 mL None BBD: 06 AUG 2020 Distributed in British Columbia Skeena Select BBQ Beef Sub 295 g 0 204157 706994 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia Skeena Select Pizza Sub 405 g 0 204109 706997 All best before dates up to and including AU.10.20 Distributed in British Columbia Skeena Select Broccoli Salad Variable Starts with 0 205116 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia Skeena Select Chicken Quesadilla 280 g 0 205153 105996 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia None Greek Salad Variable Starts with 0 205106 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia None Greek Pasta Salad Variable Starts with 0 205130 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia None Curried Quinoa Kale Salad Variable Starts with 0 205117 All best before dates up to and including AU.11.20 Distributed in British Columbia None Gourmet Sandwiches Entertaining Variable Starts with 257369 All packed on dates up to and including August 7, 2020 Distributed at various IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba None Gourmet Sandwiches Sm Variable Starts with 240060 All packed on dates up to and including August 7, 2020 Distributed at various IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Recalled products: Hotel /Restaurant/ Institution:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information None Butter Chicken Sauce (Frozen) 100 g None All units sold up to and including August 7, 2020 Distributed in British Columbia

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. If you are unsure of the source of the onions in your product, check with your place of purchase.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak followed by a recall in the United States by Thomson International Inc. located in Bakersfield, California. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries and media: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

