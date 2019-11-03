Updated Food Recall Warning - Various fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français
Nov 03, 2019, 20:04 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Industry is recalling various fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold nationally.
Recalled products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Mann's
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01307 2
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
4 x 48 oz
|
10716520110101
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Caulilini – Baby Cauliflower
|
284 g
|
7 16519 00358 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Kale Beet Blend
|
227 g
|
7 16519 00027 0
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Kale Beet Blend
|
227 g
|
7 16519 00028 7
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Kale Cabbage Blend
|
4 x 32 oz
|
10716519034623
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Kohlrabi "Linguine"
|
284 g
|
7 16519 06797 6
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Power Blend
|
284 g
|
7 16519 01311 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Rainbow Salad
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01308 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Riced Cauliflower
|
340 g
|
7 16519 06796 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Shaved Brussels Sprouts
|
4 x 32 oz
|
10716519036788
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Sweet Kale Vegetable Kit
|
284 g
|
7 16519 03461 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Veggie Tray
|
Vegetables 907 g
|
7 16519 01407 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's
|
Veggie Tray
|
Vegetables 1191 g
|
7 16519 01405 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Crave a Bowl
|
Spicy Marinara
|
198 g
|
7 16519 04007 8
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Crave a Bowl
|
Sweet Corn
|
198 g
|
7 16519 04005 4
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Crave a Bowl
|
Zesty Green Chile
|
198 g
|
7 16519 04006 1
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli and Cauliflower
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01303 4
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli Wokly
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01301 0
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Broccoli Wokly
|
907 g
|
7 16519 02016 2
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Brussels Sprouts
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01035 4
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01306 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
California Stir Fry
|
907 g
|
7 16519 02018 6
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
French Beans
|
227 g
|
7 16519 04512 7
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Green Beans
|
340 g
|
7 16519 04501 1
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Green Beans
|
680 g
|
7 16519 04515 8
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
340 g
|
7 16519 01304 1
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Family Favorites
|
Vegetable Medley
|
907 g
|
7 16519 02015 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Cauli-Rice Curry
|
312 g
|
7 16519 03690 3
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Basil Pesto
|
305 g
|
7 16519 03704 7
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Spicy Thai
|
276 g
|
7 16519 03699 6
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Fresh Veggie Noodles – Tomato Bolognese
|
326 g
|
7 16519 03706 1
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Sesame Sriracha
|
340 g
|
7 16519 03682 8
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Nourish Bowls
|
Southwest Chipotle
|
298 g
|
7 16519 03686 6
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Organic
|
Broccoli & Carrots
|
284 g
|
7 16519 03104 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Organic
|
Broccoli Cole Slaw
|
284 g
|
7 16519 03103 8
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Organic
|
Broccoli Florets
|
284 g
|
7 16519 03101 4
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Organic
|
Green Beans
|
284 g
|
7 16519 04999 6
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Organic Vegetable Tray with Organic Ranch Dip
|
Vegetables 376 g
|
7 16519 02059 9
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Hummus
|
Vegetables 383 g
|
7 16519 02058 2
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Mann's Snacking Favorites
|
Veggie Ranch
|
Vegetables 383 g
|
7 16519 02060 5
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Sysco Imperial
|
Veggie Power Blend
|
4 x 32 oz
|
10734730620609
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Western Family
|
Broccoli Slaw
|
340 g
|
0 62639 32484 1
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
|
Western Family
|
Sweet Kale Salad Kit
|
680 g
|
0 62639 34593 8
|
All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
Share this article