Updated Food Recall Warning - Various fresh-cut vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Nov. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on November 1, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Mann's

Broccoli Cole Slaw

340 g

7 16519 01307 2

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Broccoli Cole Slaw

4 x 48 oz

10716520110101

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Caulilini – Baby Cauliflower

284 g

7 16519 00358 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Kale Beet Blend

227 g

7 16519 00027 0

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Kale Beet Blend

227 g

7 16519 00028 7

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Kale Cabbage Blend

4 x 32 oz

10716519034623

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Kohlrabi "Linguine"

284 g

7 16519 06797 6

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Power Blend

284 g

7 16519 01311 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Rainbow Salad

340 g

7 16519 01308 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Riced Cauliflower

340 g

7 16519 06796 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

4 x 32 oz

10716519036788

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Sweet Kale Vegetable Kit

284 g

7 16519 03461 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Veggie Tray

Vegetables 907 g
Dip 227 g

7 16519 01407 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's

Veggie Tray

Vegetables 1191 g
Dip 340 g

7 16519 01405 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Crave a Bowl

Spicy Marinara

198 g

7 16519 04007 8

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Crave a Bowl

Sweet Corn

198 g

7 16519 04005 4

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Crave a Bowl

Zesty Green Chile

198 g

7 16519 04006 1

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Broccoli and Cauliflower

340 g

7 16519 01303 4

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Broccoli Wokly

340 g

7 16519 01301 0

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Broccoli Wokly

907 g

7 16519 02016 2

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Brussels Sprouts

340 g

7 16519 01035 4

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

California Stir Fry

340 g

7 16519 01306 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

California Stir Fry

907 g

7 16519 02018 6

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

French Beans

227 g

7 16519 04512 7

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Green Beans

340 g

7 16519 04501 1

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Green Beans

680 g

7 16519 04515 8

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Vegetable Medley

340 g

7 16519 01304 1

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Family Favorites

Vegetable Medley

907 g

7 16519 02015 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Cauli-Rice Curry

312 g

7 16519 03690 3

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Fresh Veggie Noodles – Basil Pesto

305 g

7 16519 03704 7

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Fresh Veggie Noodles – Spicy Thai

276 g

7 16519 03699 6

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Fresh Veggie Noodles – Tomato Bolognese

326 g

7 16519 03706 1

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Sesame Sriracha

340 g

7 16519 03682 8

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Nourish Bowls

Southwest Chipotle

298 g

7 16519 03686 6

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Organic

Broccoli & Carrots

284 g

7 16519 03104 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Organic

Broccoli Cole Slaw

284 g

7 16519 03103 8

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Organic

Broccoli Florets

284 g

7 16519 03101 4

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Organic

Green Beans

284 g

7 16519 04999 6

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Organic Vegetable Tray with Organic Ranch Dip

Vegetables 376 g
Dip 85 g

7 16519 02059 9

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Hummus

Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g

7 16519 02058 2

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Mann's Snacking Favorites

Veggie Ranch

Vegetables 383 g
Dip 85 g

7 16519 02060 5

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Sysco Imperial

Veggie Power Blend

4 x 32 oz

10734730620609

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Western Family

Broccoli Slaw

340 g

0 62639 32484 1

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

Western Family

Sweet Kale Salad Kit

680 g

0 62639 34593 8

All Best Before dates up to and including November 16, 2019

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

