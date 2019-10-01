Updated Food Recall Warning - Various chicken meat imported cooked diced products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photo is available: https://inspection.gc.ca/about-the-cfia/newsroom/food-recall-warnings/complete-listing/2019-09-30/eng/1569881043496/1569881049546

OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 27, 2019 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Industry is recalling various imported cooked diced chicken meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA.

The following products have been sold nationally.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat - Diced (#13107) 4.54 kg 90763572131079 PACKDATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat (#13132) 13.64 kg 90763572131321 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat - Diced (#13307) 4.54 kg 90763572133073 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat – ½" Diced - (#13332) 13.64 kg 90763572133325 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½" All White Cooked Diced Chicken (#13385) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09010 8 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat – ¾" Diced (#13507) 4.54 kg 90763572135077 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co ¾" All White Cooked Diced Chicken (#13585) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09011 5 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat (#13907) 4.54 kg 90763572139075 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co Pulled All White Cooked Chicken (#13985) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09012 2 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#14307) 4.54 kg 90763572143072 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd. Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#15307) 4.54 kg 90763572153071 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat - ½" diced (#15332) 13.64 kg 90763572153323 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat - Diced(#15507) 4.54 kg 90763572155075 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat - ¾" Diced (#15532) 13.64 kg 90763572155327 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (#15807) 4.54 kg 90763572158076 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken (#15885) 4.54 kg 007 34730 21450 4 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat (#16232) 13.64 kg 90763572162325 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#16307) 4.54 kg 90763572163070 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½" Cooked Diced Chicken (#16385) 4.54 kg 000 74865 54485 6 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#16507) 4.54 kg 90763572165074 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co ¾" Cooked Diced Chicken (#16585) 4.54 kg 000 74865 54489 4 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat – Mostly Dark (#18132) 13.64 kg 90763572181326 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#18307) 4.54 kg 90763572183078 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½" Mostly Dark Cooked Diced Chicken (#18385) 4.54 kg 007 34730 08984 3 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#18507) 4.54 kg 90763572185072 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Sysco Co 3/4" Mostly Dark Cooked Diced Chicken (#18585) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09014 6 PACK DATE: 01/22/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Mostly Dark Chicken Meat – ½" /13 mm Diced (#716-1300) 4 kg 1 0763572 18308 9 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Mostly Dark Chicken Meat Diced ¾" /19 mm (#716-1900) 4 kg 1 0763572 18508 3 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat - All White Chicken Meat Diced 13mm / ½" (#816-8122) 4 kg 1 0763572 13308 4 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Chicken White Meat – Pulled (#816-8332) 4 kg 1 0763572 13908 6 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Pulled - Natural Proportion Chicken Meat (#816-8335) 4 kg 1 0763572 15908 4 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Natural Proportion Chicken Meat ½"/13mm Diced (#816-8341) 4 kg 1 0763572 15308 2 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked chicken meat – Natural Proportion Chicken Meat ¾"/ 19 mm (#816-8347) 4 kg 1 0763572 15508 6 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat – 13 mm – ½" (#16305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12454 7 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Meat Chicken 19 mm – ¾" (#16505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34454 9 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat White 13mm – ½" (#13305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12000 6 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken White 19mm – ¾" (#13505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34000 8 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat - White Meat Pulled (#13901) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 13901 3 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Mostly Dark 13mm – ½" (#18305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12002 0 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Mostly Dark 19mm – ¾" (#18505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34002 2 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion (#15101) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 15101 5 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Natural Proportion 13mm – ½" (#15305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12001 3 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Natural Proportions 19 mm – ¾" (#15505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34001 5 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion ¾" Diced (#15532) 13.64 kg 9 0763572 15532 7 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion (#15801) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 15801 4 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 Centennial FoodService IQF Fully Cooked Mostly Dark Chicken Meat (#18317) 4.54 kg 9 0763572 18317 7 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat White 13mm – ½" (#13338) 4 kg 06 95665 13338 7 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat White Large Chunk (#13938) 4 kg 0 06 95665 13938 9 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat 13mm – ½" (#16338) 4 kg 0 06 95665 16338 4 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat 19 mm – ¾" (#16538) 4 kg 0 06 95665 16538 8 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Mostly Dark 13mm – ½" (#18338) 4 kg 0 06 95665 18338 2 PACK DATE: 01/21/19 - 09/24/19

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation.

