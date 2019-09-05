Updated Food Recall Warning - St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to presence of bone fragments Français
Sep 05, 2019, 18:49 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on September 4, 2019, has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Maître Saladier Inc. is recalling St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible presence of bone fragments. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled product
|
Brand
|
Products
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes :
|
St-Hubert
|
Chicken Breast Nuggets
|
680 g
|
0 66701 00504 1
|
All lot codes beginning with:
B19084
B29084
B39084
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Public enquiries and media : Company information, Maître Saladier Inc.: 1 866 533-8431; Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca
