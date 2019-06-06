Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes recalled due to undeclared egg, milk, and oyster

Product photos are available at

https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1559861204991/1559861205241

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 4, 2019 has been updated to include additional allergen and product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

T-Brothers Food and Trading Ltd. is recalling certain Daesang brand rice seasoning mixes from the marketplace because they contain egg, milk, and oyster which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg, milk, or oyster should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Daesang Boc Rice (seasoning - vegetable flavour) 24 g 8 801052 404028 All codes where egg is not declared on the label Daesang Seafood Rice Sprinkles (seasoning) 24 g 8 801052 724874 All codes where egg, milk, and oyster are not declared on the label Daesang Beef Rice Sprinkles (seasoning) 24 g 8 801052 724850 All codes where egg, milk, and oyster are not declared on the label Daesang Vegetable Rice Sprinkles (seasoning) 24 g 8 801052 724867 All codes where egg, milk, and oyster are not declared on the label Daesang Boc Rice (seasoning - beef flavour) 24 g 8 801052 404004 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, milk, or oyster, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

More information

T-Brothers Food and Trading Ltd.: 604-540-0306

CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international); Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

