UPDATE ON HOLDINGS OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Bradley Dunkley announced that on October 1, he acquired 1,000,000 common shares ("Shares") of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Issuer") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.69976 per Share (the "Transaction") for aggregate consideration of $699,760. Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owned and had control and direction over 12,266,568 Shares and Dunkley Capital Corporation ("Dunkley Capital"), a corporation owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley, beneficially owned and had control and direction over 443,000 Shares, representing, in aggregate, 5.69% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Following the Transaction, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owned and had control and direction over 13,266,568 Shares and Dunkley Capital Corporation ("Dunkley Capital"), a corporation owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley, beneficially owned and had control and direction over 443,000 Shares, representing, in aggregate, 6.14% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares were acquired for general investment purposes. Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or any other factors that Mr. Dunkley or any joint actors may deem relevant, Mr. Dunkley and such joint actors may take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, acquiring, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Issuer or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Issuer and/or developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report.

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Report Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the filing of the Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and which can be obtained by contacting Philip Panet at 416-687-6791.

Dunkley Capital is a corporation existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario and its principal business is investment activities. Mr. Dunkley and Dunkley Capital's address is 1133 Yonge Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2Y7. The Issuer's head office is located at 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario, M1R 4Z5.

SOURCE Bradley Dunkley