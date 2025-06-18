UPDATE ON DUNKLEY HOLDINGS OF PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC.

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Bradley Dunkley announced that on June 18, 2025, he acquired 475,000 common shares ("Shares") of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Issuer") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.47 per Share (the "Transaction") for aggregate consideration of $223,250. Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owned and had control and direction over an aggregate of 17,457,735 Shares, held 13,266,568 Shares personally, 443,000 Shares through Dunkley Capital Corporation ("Dunkley Capital"), a corporation owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley, and 3,748,167 Shares through Laramide Inc., a corporation also beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Dunkley, representing, in aggregate, 7.95% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Mr. Dunkley is also the Co-Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Risk Officer of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which provides investment management services to, among other entities, Waratah Income Limited Partnership ("Waratah Income") and Waratah Alternative Equity Income Fund ("Waratah Income Alt"). Prior to the Transaction, Waratah Income had beneficial ownership of 7,505,935 Shares and Waratah Income Alt had beneficial ownership of 1,606,936 Shares, all of which were under the control and direction of Waratah. Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital, Laramide Inc., Waratah Income and Waratah Income Alt beneficially own, or had control and direction over, an aggregate of 12.10% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Following the Transaction, Mr. Dunkley beneficially owns and has control and direction over an aggregate of 17,932,735 Shares, held 13,266,568 Shares personally, 443,000 Shares through Dunkley Capital and 4,223,167 Shares through Laramide Inc., representing, in aggregate, 8.17% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

In addition, Waratah Income has beneficial ownership of 7,505,935 Shares and Waratah Income Alt has beneficial ownership of 1,606,936 Shares, all of which were under the control and direction of Waratah. Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital, Laramide Inc., Waratah Income and Waratah Income Alt beneficially own, or have control and direction over, an aggregate of 12.32% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for general investment purposes. Depending on various factors, including, without limitation, market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business and financial condition and/or any other factors that Mr. Dunkley or any joint actors may deem relevant, Mr. Dunkley and such joint actors may take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, acquiring, selling or otherwise disposing of securities of the Issuer or securities exercisable for, or convertible or exchangeable into, securities of the Issuer and/or developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions or matters referred to in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of the Early Warning Report.

This news release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Report Issues and National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and which can be obtained by contacting Philip Panet at 416-687-6791.

Each of Dunkley Capital and Laramide Inc. are corporations existing under the laws of the Province of Ontario and their principal businesses are investment activities. The address for each of Mr. Dunkley, Dunkley Capital and Laramide Inc. is 1133 Yonge Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M4T 2Y7. The Issuer's head office is located at 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario, M1R 4Z5.

