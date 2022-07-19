UPDATE - Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022, 11:04 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
Lower Mainland, British Columbia
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement on oceans protection and hold a media availability. Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local children's day camp.
Note for media:
