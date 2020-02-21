UPDATE - Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, February 21, 2020
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
The Prime Minister will convene the Incident Response Group to discuss the current blockades, support for families of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines tragedy in Iran and the coronavirus situation.
Closed to media.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks, and hold a media availability.
National Press Theatre
150 Wellington Street
Notes for media:
