UPDATE - Media advisory - Minister McKenna to make an announcement on the federal government's plan to beat plastic pollution Français
Jun 10, 2019, 09:59 ET
Please note the time and the location of the event have been updated
OTTAWA, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on the federal government's plan to address plastic pollution. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Event:
Announcement and media availability
Date:
Monday, June 10, 2019
Time:
10:45 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Harbourfront Centre (Canada Square)
The event will be livestreamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
