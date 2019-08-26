Update : Media Advisory - Government of Canada makes a housing announcement

Please note that attendees have changed

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in British Columbia.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Krista Thompson, CEO, Covenant House Vancouver.

Date: August 26, 2019



Time: 1:30 p.m.



Place: 1302 Seymour Street

Vancouver, BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, lcatling@cmhc-schl.gc.ca, 604-787-1787; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

