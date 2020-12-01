UPDATE - IPSOS Poll: COVID Creates Holiday Havoc, but Canadians Hopeful

The survey reveals that Canadian compassion for those less fortunate remains strong with most (88%) agreeing we need to spend more time focusing on those who need help, and 75% indicating they would rather receive a meaningful gift that helps others. However, Canadians admitted their ability to lend their support by giving to or volunteering for charities has decreased significantly because of the COVID crunch.

While the coronavirus has changed every aspect of our lives, Canadian attitudes towards the importance of the holiday season has changed little since a similar IPSOS poll was conducted five years ago.

"Financial and social pressures will likely reduce holiday shopping and gift giving," says Sean Simpson at IPSOS. "But Canadians are determined to make the most of the situation and still feel hopeful and optimistic about the future. Encouragingly, the data shows that not much has changed in the past five years: despite changes in Presidents and Prime Ministers, shifting pop culture and the onset of a global pandemic, Canadians are just as likely as they were five years ago to highlight the holidays as a time for giving gifts to loved ones and helping those less fortunate."

"We're seeing Canadian values in action," says Michael Messenger, President and CEO of World Vision Canada. "Canadians continue to show compassion for those in need, even though the pandemic has affected our own ability to directly help others in various ways. Being able to share what matters to us, including a charitable gift to help others who are less fortunate, is a wonderful option, both here and around the world."

KEY POLL INSIGHT

80% will avoid in-person holiday events or gatherings this year

87% hopeful their family can still celebrate a great holiday season this year

Nine in ten (88%) agree that we need to spend more time at Christmas focusing on those who need help

75% of Canadians would prefer to receive a meaningful gift that would help someone else, rather than a traditional gift like clothes or electronics

80% are optimistic that next year will be better than this year.

World Vision Gift Catalogue with meaningful gifts: HERE

ABOUT THE SURVEY

Ipsos poll conducted between October 30th- November 2nd, on behalf of World Vision Canada. For this survey, a sample of 1,003 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Poll accurate to within ±3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

