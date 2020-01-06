Update and rally for locked out workers at Co-op Refinery

REGINA, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Local 594 and their supporters will rally in solidarity on January 7, 2020, on day 34 of the lockout by Federated Co-operatives Limited at the Co-op Refinery Complex.

"Our highly skilled members spent the holidays walking a picket line while their greedy employer flew in scab workers by helicopter and wasted millions on a dishonest campaign against their own employees," said Unifor National President, Jerry Dias.

"Co-op is demanding deep concessions on the very pension it promised workers during the last round of bargaining," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer. "Now Co-op is misleading the public about what this shameful lockout is all about."

Nearly 800 members of Unifor Local 594 were locked out on December 5, 2019. The refinery is now operating with the use of unqualified scab workers and inexperienced managers, jeopardizing both safety and production.

Members of the media are invited to attend the rally and get an update on the union's attempts to resolve the labour dispute.

What: Rally for Unifor 594 - Respect for Refinery Workers



Who: Kevin Bittman, President of Unifor Local 594

Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer

Scott Doherty, lead negotiator, Executive Assistant to Unifor's National President

Jill Straker, Locked out worker



When: January 7 at 12 p.m.



Where: Outside Co-op Refinery Gate 7

For those who are not able attend in person, the event will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook Page.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews, please contact Unifor's Director of Communications, Natalie Clancy at [email protected] or 416-707-5794 (cell)

