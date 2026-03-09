Unifor demands Nova Scotia government reverse nursing home staffing cuts

HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is demanding the Nova Scotia government reverse budget cuts recently announced that will reduce staffing at all 100 nursing homes in the province by 3% this year, followed by additional cuts of 3% in each of the next three years.

"These cuts must be reversed," said Lana Payne, National President of Unifor. "Long-term care workers are already stretched to their limits. Cutting staffing budgets while expecting homes to maintain the highest care standard in the country simply does not add up. Workers are burned out, employers are operating too lean, and further reductions will inevitably harm both working conditions and the quality of care residents receive."

The provincial government's decision comes at a time when long-term care workers are already facing severe staffing shortages, increased workloads, and rising burnout across the sector. These cuts risk placing further strain on workers who are already struggling to provide the quality care residents deserve.

"Workers already know how fragile staffing levels are in these homes," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Cutting budgets now sends the wrong message to workers who have been holding this system together. The government needs to reverse these cuts and work with workers to strengthen long-term care, not weaken it."

The provincial government has stated the reductions will be achieved through attrition, vacancies, and administrative cuts. However, Unifor knows each role within long-term care homes are essential to the daily operations and to maintaining safe and dignified environments for residents.

Unifor will remain in contact with members and local leadership as more information becomes available about how the staffing reductions will be implemented in individual facilities.

