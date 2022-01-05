DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $1.2 million to Nova Scotia's Clean Foundation to help support the deployment and installation of up to 250 Level-2 EV chargers throughout the province.

Funding for the project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). Clean Foundation will select recipients through a transparent process, based on demand. EV chargers will be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by spring 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more charging stations like the ones announced today in Nova Scotia will allow more Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources.

"Building Nova Scotia's electric vehicle charging infrastructure will help address one of the key barriers to zero-emission vehicle adoption," said Erin Burbidge, Director, Policy and Programs, Clean Foundation. "It will also support the province's climate goal of having electric vehicles account for 30 percent of vehicles sales by 2030."

Erin Burbidge

Director, Policy and Programs, Clean Foundation

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians.

has invested a historic to make EVs more affordable and accessible for Canadians. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new chargers available to Canadians.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

