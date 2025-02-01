DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, has showcased a series of game-changing innovations at Arab Health 2025, solidifying pivotal partnerships with healthcare and technology leaders. With an ever-expanding footprint in the global healthcare ecosystem, the company highlighted its advanced solutions, including the uMR ultra, uMI Panvivo, uRT 506c, uAngio AVIVA and the uSense platform for CT. The uRT 506c, the next-generation personalized precision radiotherapy platform, is a highlight, marking a new benchmark in radiotherapy innovation. The uAngio AVIVA, pioneering the paradigm in angiography, redefines interventional X-ray. Another key attraction at the event was the uSense platform, paving the way for an era of intelligent, instinct-driven CT imaging. These innovations underline United Imaging's commitment to empowering healthcare worldwide through cutting-edge imaging technologies and AI-driven diagnostic tools.

This year, United Imaging Intelligence (UII), United Imaging Microelectronics, and United Imaging MetaHealthcare—subsidiaries of United Imaging Group—showcased their latest innovations, highlighting cutting-edge medical AI advancements, groundbreaking progress in medical large models, the uOrigin hearing aid product series and HearOn - hearing aids product turnkey solutions, as well as uMetaGenesis, refined medical device management solution. These highlights underscore the company's holistic approach to innovation. Notably, it marks the first time that the uOrigin hearing aid product series and uMetaGenesis have been officially introduced to the international market. During the event, United Imaging strengthened strategic partnerships with key healthcare and technology leaders across the Middle East and beyond. Collaborations with institutions. Among some of the key partnerships are collaborations with:

Sezin Medical Imaging in Turkey , which will integrate the uMR Jupiter 5T , the world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5T MRI, into its operations, setting a new benchmark for MRI technology in the region.

in , which will integrate the , the world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5T MRI, into its operations, setting a new benchmark for MRI technology in the region. Al Mana Group in Saudi Arabia , one of the largest medical groups in the country, establishing a multi-disciplinary collaboration across CT, radiotherapy, molecular imaging, and AI to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

in , one of the largest medical groups in the country, establishing a multi-disciplinary collaboration across CT, radiotherapy, molecular imaging, and AI to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities. KPJ Healthcare in Malaysia , which will feature the installation of uMI Vista , United Imaging's first digital PET/CT system in southern Malaysia , further advancing the nation's nuclear medicine offerings.

in , which will feature the installation of , United Imaging's first digital PET/CT system in southern , further advancing the nation's nuclear medicine offerings. Jaber Al-Ahmad Center for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in Kuwait , where United Imaging's uMI Panorama 35 will be installed as part of the region's growing focus on advanced molecular imaging.

in , where United Imaging's uMI will be installed as part of the region's growing focus on advanced molecular imaging. Al-Khalidi Medical Center in Jordan , which will enhance its diagnostic and theranostic services with United Imaging's cutting-edge digital PET/CT and high-end MRI technology, particularly benefiting cancer patients.

in , which will enhance its diagnostic and theranostic services with United Imaging's cutting-edge digital PET/CT and high-end MRI technology, particularly benefiting cancer patients. The Nairobi West Hospital in Kenya , using UIH Digital PET/CT will collaborate with United Imaging for uAngio, MRI, CT, MRI, DR systems and uAI solutions.

These collaborations are a testament to United Imaging's role as a driving force in transforming healthcare, and they underscore the company's mission to deliver accessible, high-quality healthcare globally.

Dr. Jusong Xia, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, emphasized the company's commitment to medical technology innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). He stated, "Since its inception, United Imaging has made innovation a cornerstone of its strategy. We are honored that our advanced technologies, including AI, are trusted by global healthcare leaders. By integrating AI into our medical imaging solutions, we enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to high-quality healthcare. These partnerships demonstrate the transformative impact of innovation and collaboration, setting the stage for further advancements. Moving forward, we will strengthen our collaborations with key medical stakeholders, deliver greater value to our customers, and uphold our mission to bring equal healthcare to all."

United Imaging's impact extends far beyond the Middle East. Up to now, with over 14,000 hospitals and institutions in more than 75 countries and regions utilizing more than 32000 United Imaging products, the company's innovations are making a significant difference in clinical settings worldwide. From the U.S. and Europe to Japan, Southeast Asia, and Africa, United Imaging is driving progress in medical imaging, AI diagnostics, and treatment capabilities across the globe.

