TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives from United for Literacy joined Mark Jarrett, Vice President of Enterprise Operations, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market.

United for Literacy Closes the Market Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Formerly Frontier College, United for Literacy is a national registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of children, youth, and adults through literacy. Since 1899, the charity's All Welcome! approach and innovative services have been transforming every place into a learning place. In the past year, nearly 34,000 children, youth, and adults in over 191 urban, rural, and remote places across Canada (including 97 Indigenous communities) gained access to free, inclusive literacy and numeracy programs, in person and online, supported by 1,689 trained volunteer tutors. To learn more, please visit www.unitedforliteracy.ca.

