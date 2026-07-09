Unit4 launches "AI for Your World", a commitment-free initiative for the mid-market

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organisations, today announced that new and existing Unit4 ERP customers can trial its AI capabilities built for their service-centric industries, commitment-free, if they register before December 2026. Unit4 intends to empower the mid-market to harness AI for innovation, reduction of manual, repetitive tasks, improve decision-making and build tangible business use cases for AI, giving time back for work that matters most. At the end of the initiative on 31st August 2027, customers can either move to a subscription for Unit4's AI capabilities or stop using the technology, but Unit4 believes ongoing experimentation is crucial to fulfill AI's potential for the mid-market.

AI native ERP image Alt. text: A dashboard displays ERPx Operations data with circular progress indicators for Margin, Grants, Payroll, and Risk. Below, a bar chart shows project funding forecasts. A chat message from "Ava," marked as online in Microsoft Teams, mentions tracking grants and draft reallocation. A reply option says, "Yes, route to Maria.

As part of "AI for Your World," customers will have access to its Advanced Virtual Agent (Ava) which responds to natural language requests through tools such as Microsoft Teams, bringing tasks to users and providing guidance and insights without the need to switch applications. The AI capabilities will work across the whole Unit4 ERPx platform, covering finance, HR and people, procurement and project management processes. Customers will have full access to Unit4's AI tools with a generous fair use cap, set high enough to enable everyday use without exceeding the limit, meaning there are no surprise costs. To use these AI capabilities with no commitment to buy a subscription, new and existing customers must sign up before 31st December 2026 and can stop using it at any time before the deadline of 31st August 2027.

"The mid-market has always been an engine of growth for economies around the world, and we want to help build a new generation of AI-enabled mid-market champions," said Simon Paris, CEO, Unit4. "The "AI for Your World" initiative underlines our commitment to helping our customers experiment with AI functionality without concerns about contractual obligations. We believe this commitment-free approach will be a trigger to accelerate innovation and productivity, giving teams time back for the work that matters most."

The Unit4 approach to AI is built around four principles:

Designed for your world : Most ERP systems record what has happened. ERPx understands what it means because of its 40 years of industry context which is built into its foundations, not bolted on. That's what makes it a system of reason: customers go live faster on pre-built vertical workflows and get an ERP that reasons from the meaning up, not one they must configure from scratch.

: Most ERP systems record what has happened. ERPx understands what it means because of its 40 years of industry context which is built into its foundations, not bolted on. That's what makes it a system of reason: customers go live faster on pre-built vertical workflows and get an ERP that reasons from the meaning up, not one they must configure from scratch. You stay in control : Governance is built into the architecture, not bolted on afterwards. Every action stays inside your rules, enforced by a policy, threshold and delegation engine, as well being attributable to a named human and fully reconstructible. This makes audits painless, while data is protected through tenant isolation, data residency and no public-LLM training.

: Governance is built into the architecture, not bolted on afterwards. Every action stays inside your rules, enforced by a policy, threshold and delegation engine, as well being attributable to a named human and fully reconstructible. This makes audits painless, while data is protected through tenant isolation, data residency and no public-LLM training. It gets smarter over time : ERPx learns the more it is involved in tasks, so every cycle (engagement, grant, term, payroll) feeds the model, per-tenant and in-jurisdiction. Ava orchestrates agents across finance, projects and people for one co-ordinated view and vertical pattern recognition ensures problems surface early.

: ERPx learns the more it is involved in tasks, so every cycle (engagement, grant, term, payroll) feeds the model, per-tenant and in-jurisdiction. Ava orchestrates agents across finance, projects and people for one co-ordinated view and vertical pattern recognition ensures problems surface early. Built for what's next: AI is constantly evolving, which is why Unit4 has designed its approach to be model agnostic. The business context layer sits apart from any single model, so new capabilities plug in instead of forcing a rebuild, while the control plane absorbs new regulators and governance frameworks.

"AI will only be effective for mid-market organisations if it is embedded in an intelligent core that is fluent in the language of our customers' industries," added Claus Jepsen, CTO, Unit4. "They have a head start using our AI with ERPx because it has been designed with their needs in mind. It becomes smarter the more involved it gets in work, ensuring institutional memory lives in the system and accelerates productivity. It is auditable and data is protected so our customers can be confident of compliance with regulatory frameworks, and it is model-agnostic to avoid lock-in to one LLM approach."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organisations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information, and deliver greater insights to help organisations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 4,700 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Norwegian Refugee Council, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America. For further information visit www.unit4.com.

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