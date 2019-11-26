Unit4 appoints James Shand as Global Head of Cloud Transformation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Unit4, a cloud leader in people-based ERP, today announced the appointment of James Shand as Global Head of Cloud Transformation and member of the Global Leadership Team.

James joins Unit4 from SAP SuccessFactors where he held the role of Chief Customer Officer responsible for end to end customer success globally covering product, service and support. He is an accomplished leader with a proven track record delivering transformation programs across diverse teams and multiple geographies. Prior to SAP James held a number of global leadership roles at companies including NGA HR and Dell Corporation where he was accountable for customer engagement and success.

At Unit4, James is responsible for building a positive end to end cloud delivery experience for customers as the company prepares to launch its cloud-native People Experience Suite next year. James is also responsible for the operational performance of the support organization, cloud operations, customer enablement which includes the evolution of an innovative customer community, as well as building a global customer success model.

James Shand said:

''Customer engagement and success are pivotal to Unit4's continued growth and success transforming the enterprise software People Experience. I am excited at the opportunity to lead the transformation and build the organization required to support and delight Unit4 customers at every touch point.''

Mike Ettling, CEO of Unit4 said:

"We're well on our way to changing our approach to customer success as we transition to the cloud and address people productivity holistically. That means reviewing existing processes throughout the organization and making changes to ensure we delight customers at the point of purchase and well beyond to deliver the promised outcomes. James has proven experience and is central to our company-wide strategy to deliver great experiences for our people and customers."

