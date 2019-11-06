Unit4 Announces Exceptional Third Quarter Cloud Growth with Bookings Up 122%

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- Unit4, a leader in people-centered, cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERP), today announced strong financial results, growth, and customer successes for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2019. Bookings hit 57% YoY growth, and cloud bookings YoY growth was 122%. Total Revenue increased by 5%.

Its growth is supported by successful acquisitions adding strong FP&A capabilities and a cloud native employee engagement tool, Intuo, acquired earlier this year. Unit4 announced a new strategic focus on People Experience in October and a refreshed brand to support its strategy to deliver a holistic People Experience Suite of solution on its People Platform, supported by a new focus on a global partner ecosystem. New customers in the third quarter include:

University Canada West (UCW) and Toronto School of Management (TSOM)

To support future expansion plans, UCW selected Unit4's ERP platform to transform operations and enable less focus on administration and more on students and their success. Its sister school, TSoM, also anticipates future growth, selecting Unit4 to transform its financial management. With these wins, private institutions are becoming the fastest growing higher education segment for Unit4 in Canada .

To support future expansion plans, UCW selected Unit4's ERP platform to transform operations and enable less focus on administration and more on students and their success. Its sister school, TSoM, also anticipates future growth, selecting Unit4 to transform its financial management. With these wins, private institutions are becoming the fastest growing higher education segment for Unit4 in . DOF, international service provider to the offshore energy market

With an increasing need for streamlining and digital advancement, DOF Group invested in Unit4 Prevero to improve financial operations and the people experience with smart analytics.

With an increasing need for streamlining and digital advancement, DOF Group invested in Unit4 Prevero to improve financial operations and the people experience with smart analytics. IES Abroad

IES needed a modern enterprise cloud platform to effectively serve students to become global leaders through premier study abroad and internship programs. The project includes the replacement of Student Administration, Constituent Relationship Management (CRM), Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ), Human Capital Management, Payroll, and Financial Management.

IES needed a modern enterprise cloud platform to effectively serve students to become global leaders through premier study abroad and internship programs. The project includes the replacement of Student Administration, Constituent Relationship Management (CRM), Configure, Price, and Quote (CPQ), Human Capital Management, Payroll, and Financial Management. Niagara Parks Commission

NPC required a modern solution to deliver a better people experience across the organization through enhanced reporting, efficient processing, strong internal controls, and increased transparency related to cost management.

NPC required a modern solution to deliver a better people experience across the organization through enhanced reporting, efficient processing, strong internal controls, and increased transparency related to cost management. Gloucestershire Constabulary

Unit4 is delivering modern, automated and intuitive technology to enable transformation across the HR function and a new self-service culture across the wider organization.

Unit4 is delivering modern, automated and intuitive technology to enable transformation across the HR function and a new self-service culture across the wider organization. International Fund for Animal Welfare

Unit4 will deliver a single, integrated cloud suite that will serve people in branch offices around the world. IFAW was impressed by its non-profit credentials and industry expertise.

Unit4 provides people-centric enterprise cloud applications for ERP and HCM, primarily to mid-market service sector organizations. Since Unit4 was taken private by Advent International in 2014, the company has undergone considerable transformation and is now recognized as a leader in people centric cloud ERP.

In his 2019 report titled 'Unit4 pushes ERP platform to the next level', Holger Mueller from Constellation Research says: "The microservices architecture allows automation across the Unit4 business functionality. This makes capabilities that span traditional functional silos of ERP applications easy to create, which is paramount for services companies to be able to respond and innovate in a lean, agile and rapid way… Unit4 is addressing people productivity with a more holistic approach than user experience—that is, with people experience."

Through investment in R&D and its global operating model, Unit4 is in a unique position to deliver world-class enterprise applications to an expanding customer base of people-centric organizations.

Mike Ettling, CEO at Unit4, said:

"Q3 was an exceptional quarter for Unit4 which is testament to the hard work and commitment of our teams in markets across the world. As we accelerate into our next phase of growth, we are deepening our focus on people-driven organizations and expanding our value proposition across multiple key strategic verticals. This is an exciting time as we enter the next phase of Unit4's development."

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/thepeopleexperience , follow us on Twitter @Unit4global , or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Melinda Ball

Phone: 1 (781) 418-2428

Email: Unit4US@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

https://www.unit4.com

