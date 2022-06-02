Saint-Paulin resort receives $500,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-PAULIN, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $500,000 for Concept Éco-Plein-Air Le Baluchon inc. (Le Baluchon) to enhance its tourism offering. The resort operator will be able to tailor its accommodations to meet the increased demand observed during the pandemic.

This CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, will specifically enable Le Baluchon to build three original accommodation units, which will provide distinctive and varied experiences for families and small groups of visitors.

Le Baluchon is a unique hotel establishment that offers an experience like no other: The eco-resort. Through this concept, Le Baluchon provides guests with the opportunity to discover new and exciting experiences and pleasures, in a way that is respectful of the environment, the land and the area's heritage and history.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

Quotes

"The support announced today will enable Le Baluchon to enhance its tourism offering and meet the growing demand for accommodation. By investing in the growth of the Mauricie resort, our government is supporting a flagship tourism product in the region, which contributes to the appeal of the MRC de Maskinongé. Through these investments in tourism experiences, we are ready to welcome tourists from Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government continues to be here for organizations in the tourism sector. With the support announced today, Le Baluchon can look towards a future of continued growth. Our assistance represents an important step in recovery efforts to provide tourists with the best experiences the Mauricie region has to offer."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This is extremely important news for us. This investment is made possible by our employees, guests, and financial partners. We are at a stage of development that allows us to position ourselves internationally, and these three new units will strengthen our image. As you know, Le Baluchon has always been unique, with a distinctive offering and the support of dedicated partners. This project, which is in line with our vision of eco-responsibility, has been a dream of ours for a number of years. It was created with a focus on tailoring our experience specifically to our guests' expectations."

Louis Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Concept Éco-Plein-Air Le Baluchon inc.

Quick facts

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

