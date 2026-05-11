Company highlights broad material coverage, precision machining, inspection support, and fast turnaround for prototyping and low-volume production

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Unionfab, an on-demand manufacturing platform focused on rapid prototyping and low-volume production, is expanding its CNC machining support for engineers, OEMs, and product teams in Germany, the United States, and Canada.

Unionfab highlights its strengthened CNC machining capabilities, backed by approximately 400 CNC machines, 3–5 day lead times, tolerances down to 0.0005 in, inspection support, and post-processing services.

As development cycles become shorter and technical requirements more demanding, material selection and process stability are playing an increasingly important role in CNC manufacturing. Unionfab supports a broad range of mainstream and specialty engineering materials commonly specified in North American and European projects, including aluminum alloys such as 6061-T6 and 7075, stainless steels such as 303, 304, 316, and 17-4 PH, tool steels including A2, D2, H13, and P20, as well as titanium alloys, brass, copper, and engineering plastics such as POM, nylon, polycarbonate, PMMA, ABS, and PEEK.

Backed by approximately 400 CNC machines, Unionfab supports both prototyping and low-volume production requirements. For selected projects, the company offers lead times as fast as three to five days, advanced tolerance options down to ±0.0005 inches, and a broad range of post-processing and surface finishing services, including anodizing, polishing, bead blasting, plating, and painting.

For precision-critical applications, Unionfab also provides inspection and quality control processes to support dimensional verification, production consistency, and improved manufacturability. In addition to machining execution, the company offers engineering-oriented support throughout quoting, process review, and production.

"Customers evaluating CNC suppliers today are looking for more than machining capacity alone," said Allen Yan, CEO of Unionfab. "They also expect suitable material options, consistent machining quality, reliable technical communication, and lead times that align with real project schedules."

Unionfab's online manufacturing platform further improves sourcing efficiency through fast quoting and simplified order management. Customers can submit RFQs and request quotes through: https://www.unionfab.com/order

About Unionfab

Unionfab is an on-demand manufacturing platform providing CNC machining, 3D printing, vacuum casting, and low-volume production services for global customers.

Website: www.unionfab.com

SOURCE Unionfab

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