HALIFAX, NS and TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Union of Black Artists Society (UBAS) and the Canadian Freelance Union (CFU) are proud to announce a new national partnership that will strengthen support for Freelance Black artists and creators across Canada. This partnership marks a turning point -- one that builds power, solidarity, and visibility for Black creators from coast to coast.

Through this partnership, UBAS members will join Unifor's Canadian Freelance Union, gaining access to the full range of CFU membership benefits -- including advocacy, contract advice, and health and dental coverage. Together, UBAS and CFU will champion the rights of Black creatives working in film, theatre, music, fashion, and beyond.

"This partnership marks a powerful step forward for Black creatives across Canada -- a long-overdue recognition of the skill, labour, and leadership our community brings to the arts," said Tara Taylor, Co-Founder and Chair of the Union of Black Artists Society. "We're building a foundation that ensures our artists are valued, protected, and supported. Deep thanks to our dedicated Board -- Shelley Fashan, Solitha Shortte, Anthony Bryan, and Co-Founder Christopher Bautista -- for their groundbreaking work, and to Vicky Plancher and Ernest White II for establishing a UBAS presence in our growing British Columbia chapter."

UBAS was founded in Nova Scotia in 2023 by a collective of Black creatives across multiple disciplines with the mission to train, support, and employ artists. As part of this initiative, UBAS will celebrate the graduation of participants from the acclaimed Black Above the Line / Breaking Through the Screens program, developed in partnership with Charles Taylor Theatre & Media Arts Association, Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD), Afromations Media Productions Inc., iMOVE Media, and the Community Media Lab.

The Canadian Freelance Union, a Unifor Community Chapter, extends union benefits to freelancers, independent contractors, and other non-traditional workers. By joining forces, UBAS and CFU aim to ensure that Black artists are not only seen but supported as vital contributors to Canada's creative economy.

"This partnership celebrates the power of solidarity," said Raul Burbano, organizer for the Canadian Freelance Union. "UBAS and CFU share a common vision to ensure Black creatives can thrive and have the same protections, fair wages, and benefits as other organized workers in Canada."

About the Union of Black Artists Society: The Union of Black Artists Society is a national collective dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black artists through advocacy, mentorship, and community. UBAS works across disciplines -- including theatre, film, television, music, and fashion -- to build opportunities and strengthen representation for Black creatives.

About the Canadian Freelance Union: The Canadian Freelance Union, part of Unifor, represents freelancers in media, communications, and creative industries. CFU provides its members with services such as contract advice, grievance support, and access to group health and dental benefits, working to improve conditions for freelancers nationwide.

SOURCE Canadian Freelance Union

Media contacts: UBAS, Name: Shelley Fashan, Email: [email protected], Cell: 902-488-6355; CFU, Name: Raul Burbano, Email: [email protected], Cell: 416 522 8615