Unilumin's Display Lights Up the 2024 Paris Olympics Games and Chinese Technology Once Again Shined Overseas

PARIS, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- The grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games took place on July 26. Unilumin, as a veritable "multi-Olympic enterprise", provided a total area of more than 2600 square meters of LED display and supporting solutions for the five smart venues such as the Stade de France, Parc des Princes, CO'Met Stadium, and the fan activity area alongside the Seine River where the opening ceremony is launched.

Unilumin's Display in the Stade de France Unilumin's team assembles screens at the Paris Olympics site

The Stade de France is the largest stadium in France and one of the largest football stadiums in the world. Unilumin provides 480 square meters of LED ultra HD display terminals to create an immersive watching atmosphere for the audience.

Parc des Princes is the home ground of Paris Saint-Germain football Club and one of the most famous football stadiums in France. The stadium applied Unilumin's UsurfaceIII products, which is the industry's first outdoor high-brightness screen with SMD ten thousand grade, still restoring true colors under strong light, and is dustproof, waterproof, dustproof, and anti-static.

CO'Met Stadium is located in the city of Orleans and applies various screens such as Unilumin high-definition big screens, creative magic cube screens, and fence screens. Among them, the stadium fence screen UsportF24-3 is a product jointly developed by FIBA International Basketball Federation and Unilumin, which reaches 7680Hz ultra-high refresh rate and HDR high dynamic range imaging. At the same time, the system adopts dual backup, silicone flexible protective cover, which can effectively resist the impact of players or props in the stadium.

The opening ceremony on the Seine River is full of expectations for tourists from all over the world! In the fan activity area of the Seine River, Unilumin provided its URMIII products, which is an excellent rental display of its kind, with portable disassembly and maintenance, excellent display performance and creative shape presentation, to meet the needs of customers for quick installation and disassembly.

Following the 2024 European Football Cup, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 2023 FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup, and the 2023Hangzhou Asian Games and other major sports events, Unilumin once again offered "Chinese technology" overseas with high standards of scheme design, product innovation, and on-site technical guidance, and became one of the eye-catching Chinese elements in the 2024 Olympic games.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com/

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

Jingyi Yao, [email protected]