Unifor welcomes pay increase for CCAs in Nova Scotia

"After many years of trying to communicate the level of pressure CCAs are under in our long-term care homes due to short-staffing and low wages, it is a relief for so many of our members to feel seen and respected today," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director. "CCAs deserve this raise and recognition of the vital role they play in caring for residents of long-term care through everyday challenges particularly through this pandemic."

Unifor represents more than 2,000 workers across the province in long-term care and has long advocated for changes to increase worker recruitment and retention to create safer and healthier working and living conditions across the sector.

"We are thankful this government has acted swiftly to address the single biggest issue in recruiting and retaining CCAs in this province, which was their compensation," said MacNeil. "CCAs are like family to long-term care residents and provide more than just health care, but companionship and emotional support as well. We are hopeful this news makes many families happier tonight."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including more than 30,000 in the health care sector nationally. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

