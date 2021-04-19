Unifor welcomes paid vaccination leave for B.C. workers

Today's announcement builds on the provincial government's recent policy to prevent employers from terminating workers who were forced to take unpaid work time to be vaccinated.

"It seems unlikely that COVID-19 will be the last pandemic in our lifetimes. A plan to build back better must be proactive in letting people stay home when they're sick," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Workplace infections helped fuel COVID-19's first, second, and third waves. The government must learn its lesson and legislate paid sick leave."

Earlier this year more than 60 Unifor members met with the B.C. government caucus, including Premier Horgan, to lobby for paid vaccination leave, paid sick leave, and other worker-friendly policies to reduce precarious work and build back better after COVID-19.

Unifor's comprehensive plan for building a fairer and more resilient economy can be found here.

