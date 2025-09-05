Unifor welcomes government-appointed special mediator in seven-month Transdev transit dispute

DUNCAN, BC, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - After Transdev workers rejected the employer's tentative offers that failed to close the wage gap in Victoria last month, Unifor is pleased to learn that Vince Ready has been appointed today as a new special mediator in the Transdev dispute.

The union, which represents Transdev transit operators, cleaners and mechanics in Cowichan Valley B.C. at Local 114 and HandyDART accessible transit operators at Local 333-BC, is looking forward to working with Ready, who has extensive knowledge and experience with prior transit strikes.

A group of people holding flags and strike signs (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor thanks the government for its assistance in appointing the mediator.

Under the terms of the agreement, the union and the employer will work with Ready for up to 10 days to reach a mediated settlement.

The parties have agreed they won't introduce new, or previously agreed to, bargaining proposals.

Transdev transit workers went on strike on Feb. 8, 2025, due to issues like wage parity with other B.C. transit employees.

In July, members of both units rejected of the recommendations of David Schuab, the previous provincially-assigned mediator.

