Unifor welcomes agreement to save Terra Nova

Unifor began sounding the alarm about the investment requirements of the East Coast energy sector last September. The federal government's response later that month provided momentum for operators and the provincial government to enter more serious discussions about a new arrangement for the Terra Nova.

After the NL government seemed to backtrack on their initial equity offering, talks stalled and the fate of thousands of jobs suddenly seemed in question, said Unifor. Unifor and industry supporters mobilized to hold a June 14 rally to push the parties to find a resolution.

"It didn't need to go down to the wire. There's ample evidence that this province's offshore industry is a good investment," said Dave Mercer, Unifor Local 2121 President. "We look forward to working with government on getting energy workers back to work as soon as possible."

