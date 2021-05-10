Unifor warns of possible disruptions for Reliance Comfort customers

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - A refusal by the owners of Reliance Home Comfort to make meaningful proposals at the bargaining table could force job action this week at the Ontario-based HVAC, plumbing, and electrical provider, says Unifor.

"Unifor members serve Reliance customers with pride, but without movement on key issues from the employer this week, customer service will grind to a halt if we're on a picket line," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

The company filed for a "no board" decision with the Ontario Labour Relations Board on April 16, 2021, positioning Reliance to lock out more than 830 members of Unifor Local 1999 across the province, but the company has not exhausted all of its options at the bargaining table, says Unifor.

"We are prepared to bargain around the clock to avoid a lock out and any disruptions to customers," said James Tauvette, President of Local 1999. "But we can't reach a fair collective agreement without the good faith participation of Reliance."

Unifor Local 1999 represents HVAC service technicians, installers, water heater installers, plumbers, electricians and administration staff at 13 locations across Ontario.

