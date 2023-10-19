Unifor releases union cards to Amazon facilities in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - After a four-month campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of forming a union, Unifor has started signing cards at multiple Amazon facilities in Metro Vancouver.

"Help is on the way," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Amazon workers in Metro Vancouver can sign a union card as the next step on their journey to forming a strong union to negotiate wages, schedules, and benefits."

Unifor began its awareness campaign on June 21. During this time Unifor activists have had conversations with hundreds of workers at Amazon and help field questions about the myriad of benefits that come with being a member of a union.

"The union at Amazon in New York City has been an inspiration for warehouse workers across the continent," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Here in Vancouver, we're going to continue the trend. Workers everywhere are eager to take greater control over their working conditions."

