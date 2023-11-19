Unifor reaches tentative agreement with No Frills

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - A tentative agreement has been reached between Unifor and No Frills.

"Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro," said Lana Payne, National President of Unifor. "This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members."

Unifor represents more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills stores across Ontario. Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members at ratification votes, which will take place in the coming days.

"No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw's enormous profits," said Gord Currie, Unifor Local 414 President. "Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay."

