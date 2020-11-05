Unifor reaches tentative agreement with General Motors

WHAT: Virtual News Conference to update media on GM bargaining WHEN: 10 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 WHERE: Facebook live from Provincial Ballroom, Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives

Journalists wishing to participate in the Question & Answer portion of the news conference by phone must register by 8 a.m. Thursday November 5, 2020 by emailing [email protected] and we will send you dial in information.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in compliance with Ontario health directives, only one pool camera and one pool photographer will be permitted on site at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.

The news conference will streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page and broadcast quality video of the event will be available shortly afterward for download at this link.

A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews after the news conference via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor's Director of Communications, Natalie Clancy at [email protected] or 416-707-5794 (cell).

