Unifor reaches tentative agreement with General Motors
Nov 05, 2020, 03:58 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor's Master Bargaining Committee has reached a tentative agreement that is being unanimously recommended for 1700 members working at General Motors in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock, averting a strike this morning.
Unifor's National President will provide more information at a news conference that will be streamed live on Facebook tomorrow morning. No further comment will be made until then.
WHAT:
Virtual News Conference to update media on GM bargaining
WHEN:
10 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020
WHERE:
Facebook live from Provincial Ballroom, Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West
WHO:
Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives
Journalists wishing to participate in the Question & Answer portion of the news conference by phone must register by 8 a.m. Thursday November 5, 2020 by emailing [email protected] and we will send you dial in information.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in compliance with Ontario health directives, only one pool camera and one pool photographer will be permitted on site at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto.
The news conference will streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page and broadcast quality video of the event will be available shortly afterward for download at this link.
A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.
