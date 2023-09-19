Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company, covering more than 5,600 members at Canadian Ford facilities.

"We believe that this tentative agreement, endorsed by the entire master bargaining committee, addresses all of the items raised by members in preparation for this round of collective bargaining," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We believe that this agreement will solidify the foundations on which we will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada."

Unifor Ford Bargaining Committee (CNW Group/Unifor)

The collective agreement between Unifor and the company expired September 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The new tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor, Ontario in addition to Parts Distribution Centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

"In addition to reaching a master agreement, our members at each Ford location face their own unique set of issues that needed to be resolved by our committees at the bargaining table," said Unifor Ford Master Bargaining Chair John D'Agnolo. "This agreement makes the kind of gains our members need today and adds greater financial security for the future."

The union opened formal negotiations with the Detroit Three (D3) automakers on August 10 in Toronto. On August 29, Unifor selected Ford Motor Company as the target company, focusing on negotiations with Ford to set the pattern agreement for the union's 18,000 D3 members.

"I want to thank our bargaining team who overcame immense and unprecedented challenges to deliver on our members' priorities," said Payne.

The details of the agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future.

